BISHOPVILLE — Family and friends celebrated the Lee Academy Class of 2023 at the school’s commencement exercises held May 19.
Head of School Brad Bochette called the Class of 2023 “truly one of the most accomplished classes I’ve ever had the privilege of working with. We had 27 of 33 students who qualified for either the Life Scholarship or the Palmetto Fellows. That’s 80% of the class and that’s just incredible. I don’t know that I’ve ever been associated with a class that accomplished that. It’s truly remarkable.”
In addition, eight students graduated as SCISA Honor Scholars, meaning they had a 3.5 GPA along with a 1100 SAT or 2400 SAT score. “These kids are not only remarkable here, they’re remarkable in comparison with their peers from all over,” Bochette said. “I’m really proud of this class. They accomplished a lot on the athletic fields but what they did in the classroom was remarkable and what they will do beyond the classroom now will be quite remarkable, too, I’m sure.”
Twins Nathan and Alex Garrick, their GPAs separated by only three one hundredths of a point, took top academic honors in the class. Nathan was named valedictorian and gave his graduation speech on “Treasured memories,” while Alex, who was salutatorian, spoke on “Anticipating the future.”
Honor graduate Taylin Misenheimer spoke on “Today: What a blessing.”
Hampton Gaskins, student body president, gave the invocation. Cierra Jordan, senior class president, delivered the welcome. Bochette, assisted by Lee Academy Chairman of the Board Zan Tomlinson, presented the seniors with their diplomas. Eli Tomlinson gave the benediction.
And then, the Class of 2023 marched out of the Lee Academy gym to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” into a future bright with promise.