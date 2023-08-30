Clearly I was not setting the woods on fire academically. I was at least 12 before realizing that one did not read all three or four first lines of a hymn before reading the first of the next four lines. Yet that is what I did, possibly reflecting that I had never looked at a hymnbook until then.
When Cub Scout packs were organized, at the request of Mr. Cowan, I was asked to work with two different groups, each under the direction of a den mother. Those activities and the interactions provided a good opportunity for me to learn how to deal with young children other than my siblings.
Eventually, the local Lions Club initiated an award to recognize a female and a male student (Young Lions) for their community work. Along with Elaine Hill, I received the first one and attended a banquet where coffee was served. That was something I had never tasted — even though my parents kept a pot on the stove all day long. It was years later before I drank another cup of the bitter liquid.
At the end of my junior year, I needed one and a half units to graduate. Somehow I learned about Wingate Junior College’s summer program for high school students. Although the possibility of my attending college had never been discussed in my home (at one time, my parents were tenant farmers) or with any of my teachers (and there were no guidance counselors), I decided to finish school early.
My mother cashed in an insurance policy she or my father had bought when I was an infant; the $90 was enough to get me started. Thus, I enrolled, taking my senior English class and shorthand. After a day or two, realizing that I never would be able to pass the latter subject, I switched to economics.
Besides having Miss Mary Jo Dickson, a wonderful English teacher, I remember our having a spelling bee one day. I won by spelling “fiery.” In August, I graduated and made plans to enter the freshman class a few weeks later.
Wingate Junior College
I know the value of education because I got mine the good old-fashioned way — I worked my way through college with no help from Google or scholarships or loans or parents. Here’s the story.
As noted above, I was fortunate to have, as my senior English teacher, Miss Mary Jo Dickson. During the school year, she was a high school teacher; during that summer she taught English and doubled as the college librarian. I came to know Miss Dickson very well; she knew I had made a commitment several years earlier to become a preacher, and she became aware of my financial circumstances.
But she did far more than that. She did something about it. I don’t know to whom she spoke, but I soon found myself working in the school lunchroom and the library and, on my bicycle, delivering the local afternoon newspaper. Although there wasn’t much time to study, my prospects for attending college dramatically improved.
In August, I graduated from high school, and a few weeks later enrolled as a freshman at Wingate. At the time, it was a two-year college; now it is Wingate University.
Miss Dickson returned to her high school position, but not before she had laid the necessary groundwork for my continued education. Every morning, I rose at 4:00, opened the lunch room (we didn’t call it cafeteria and it actually was the custodian who unlocked the door), fired up the wood-burning stove, and began to prepare breakfast.
Shortly thereafter, Minnie (Ma) Spittle, the wonderful manager and a marvelous human being, arrived, and so did some other student workers. We cooked bacon and eggs and grits while students went through the serving line making their choices. Meanwhile, I washed and dried dishes and silverware so they could be sent back to the serving line. We had an old-fashioned dishwasher that belched forth an Old Faithful abundance of steam when we opened the door.
About 8:00, I removed my apron and (with the help of James B. “Pa” Spittle, the custodian) opened the library. Not many people used it at that hour, which gave me time to shelve books and to buff the large entrance area. I worked there until it was time for class. Then some other student would take my place. We had a new librarian sometime during that year, an older lady with blue hair. She was very kind and accommodating.
At noon, I worked again in the lunch room and then returned to the library except during class periods. About 3:00, I picked up the local newspapers at the office and rode my bike, delivering them throughout the town. I usually finished about 4:00 and, an hour later, helped prepare supper (what most people today call dinner) and cleaned up afterwards.
Whenever there was a special evening meeting of a civic organization, Ma Spittle always arranged for me to help prepare and serve the food. The extra greenbacks were most welcome because my parents had only a dollar or two to spare every other Sunday afternoon when they came to see me.
As one can imagine, I got very little sleep. It was not uncommon for me to realize, especially while I was shelving library books, that I was about to pass out. I learned to sit on the floor back in the stacks of books until the dizziness passed and I was ready to go again.
I was so happy to be surrounded with books since we had none at home (except the “wish books” — which I have already mentioned). On one occasion, the librarian decided to purge the library of some old books and offered them to me.
They were the Congressional Records proceedings, and I took them because they reported on legislative deliberations during the years before my birth. I lugged the tomes to my dormitory room and stored them under my bed. I still have them, although I must confess that I have not read them — yet.