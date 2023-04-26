BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The Santee Wateree Region of South Carolina State University’s 1890 Research and Extension is hosting a 2-week 1890 Explorers’ Camp at Dennis Elementary School June 19-30. The camp is for students ages 8-13 years old (rising third to eighth graders). The camp will be held in conjunction with Dennis Elementary School summer camp; however, it will be in housed in a separate location at the school.
The camp will provide students with South Carolina State University’s 1890 Research and Extension program areas (4H Youth Development, Sustainable Agriculture and Natural Resource, Family, Nutrition and Health, Community and Economic Development and Education, Innovation and Supports). Programs will be conducted in the mornings and the afternoons will be filled with arts and crafts, games and other fun-filled activities.
The cost is $25 and May 29 is the deadline for monies to be collected.
The Explorers’ Camp is limited to 40 students.
If you have any questions, please contact the Santee Wateree Region office at 803-774-2264.