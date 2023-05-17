Thanksgiving always bring back the deep, dark secret that I have kept hidden in my heart and soul since 1952. I haven’t dared revealed this before to anyone on planet earth.
I was out in the forest about one mile from my home and I committed murder. Now I knew as a 12-year-old that I could not reveal this crime to anyone. Shame would follow my family tree forever.
My dad had allowed me for the first time to take our old family single barrel 12-gauge shotgun hunting and on my very first hunt, I had committed a horrible No-No. I violated the all-sacred hunting code of my ancestors and fellow hunters. I was told by my grandfather to walk through briar patches and rabbits would get up and run away out of fear.
Now on this very first hunt, fate was about to take my young life and brand my memory as a young kid. I saw this small briar patch, approached it slowly and sure enough, there sat a rabbit in front of me.
As I looked down at this rabbit, it looked straight ahead and just sat there. I thought, now Grandfather, where is the fear that this rabbit should have?
My heart began to pound against my chest. The more I stood there the more
I became frustrated. If I scare this rabbit and he runs, I may miss my one shot. I could not go back home and report a miss on my first hunt.
I determined that I could slowly move the shotgun up and come down with the end of the stock on his head. Suddenly, I came back to reality and there lay before me the body of this poor rabbit.
I had done it! Right here in front of me a crime scene existed. Lucky for me, there weren’t any witnesses to my crime, only a broken shotgun stock that I could not explain to my father. I was now a hunter outcast. I had murdered this poor cottontail.
That night in my sleep I paid a dear price for my murderous crime. I was arrested by rabbits and thrown in a dirt jail. Later, I was taken before a harsh rabbit judge, convicted of rabbit murder by a rabbit jury. Judge Rabbit gave me a life sentence of always being the front rabbit trying to escape the trailing of hunting dogs.
Suddenly I awoke, wet with perspiration from my effort to get away from those dogs.
This is a true story of the good ole days growing up in Lee County.