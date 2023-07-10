Catawba Community Mental Health Foundation announced recently that it received a $10,000 donation from Purity Presbyterian Church. The donation will support the organization’s work providing housing to people in need at the Catawba Apartments located on Center Street in Chester.
“We are very grateful to the church for their generous donation,” said Cherie Abee Mabrey, President of the Foundation. “This gift will allow us to begin to repair our apartments for people in Chester to stay in Chester. We are committed to providing safe, secure, and stable housing to Cestrians, regardless of their ability to pay. Without such donations, we would have to move people to our other properties 25 to 50 miles away.”
The funds will be used to renovate one of the apartments at the complex, which has significant wear and tear from a long-time resident, who recently left the Catawba Apartments for other care facilities.
The property in Chester has other needs and the Foundation has begun a capital campaign to raise the needed funds.
The Foundation provides housing for people with mental illness in the three-county area of Chester, York, and Lancaster Counties. We provide the only housing specifically for people with mental illness in Chester County. The Foundation owns 16 apartments here.
“The need for housing is greater than ever,” said Louvetta Dicks, board member. “This donation will help us make a real difference in the lives of the people who live in our community.”
Purity Presbyterian is a church that supports a variety of charitable causes beyond its doors. The church goes above and beyond to improve the lives of people in need.
“We are committed to supporting organizations that are making a difference in the lives of people with mental illness,” said Rev Jason Myers. “We believe that the Foundation is doing important work in Chester, and we are proud to support their efforts.”
The funds that Purity Presbyterian was able to donate came from a behest of a long-time church congregation member who left a sum of money in trust for Purity Presbyterian to use for domestic and foreign medical missions, a charge that Pastor Myers expanded to include health and wellness.
He explained, “What I’ve done as pastor of the church was to help us understand that medical missions, that concept has changed a lot in the life of the church, so I’ve tried to open that up more broadly to include health and wellness. This is the third thing we have funded: the first was a summer camp at Chester State Park, in connection with Camp Bethelwoods and we recently gave $5,000 in medical missions in Honduras and Guatemala, and this is the third gift we have provided from that trust,” Myers said.
“What a wonderful gift Purity Presbyterian Church has given to the people of Chester. It will go a long way to preserve housing that would otherwise have to be closed down,” adds Anne Puccio of Fort Lawn. “We are hoping others will come together and join Purity to make donations to ensure comfortable and safe housing remains available for those served by the Foundation here in Chester County.”
The Catawba Apartments were built in 1998. Until recently two tenants who moved in opening day were still living here 25 years later. One moved into an assisted living facility a few months ago.
“We have very little turnover in these apartments, in any of our apartments,” Mabrey added. “Debi and Max Robinson do an amazing job ensuring the apartments are very nice. Sean Fry, Connie Sloan and others from NHE, Inc. also go above and beyond to keep our tenants safe, secure, and stable.”
Debi Robinson said the complex is important for mentally ill patients, because “they can make a community here; they all take care of each other. If someone doesn’t look like they’re feeling okay, someone else can ask them if there is anything wrong. They help each other,” she said.
The Catawba Apartments are located at 297 Center Street in Chester.
Catawba Community Mental Health Foundation (the Foundation) was founded in 1993. It owns and manages — with support from NHE, Inc. — several apartment complexes throughout the three-county region. It specifically aims to supplement the state’s services for mentally ill persons.
HUD, the State of SC, and several local housing authorities assist many of our tenants with rent payments, but public funding is very limited.
“What Purity is doing, we’re coming in to help with this particular apartment, but there are a lot more needs,” Myers pointed out. There are about $100,000 worth of capital needs to be met to keep the apartment complex thriving, he said.
Private contributions allow us to fund benefits directly to the people served. The Foundation has provided new tenants with “welcome packages” including pots and pans, dishes, cleaning supplies, and so forth. We have funded several social events for mental health consumers, including “Mayfest,” recognizing May as National Mental Health Awareness Month.
Donations may be mailed to CCMHF, PO Box 11278, Rock Hill.