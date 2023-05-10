BISHOPVILLE — During a brief meeting May 2, members of city council gave first reading of an ordinance authorizing and directing the city of Bishopville to enter into an intergovernmental agreement relating to South Carolina Local Revenue Services.
City Administrator Gregg McCutchen said the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) serves as the agent to receive and distribute to South Carolina municipalities the municipal broker’s premium tax collected by the South Carolina Department of Insurance. McCutchen said the program has been rebranded and is now called “Local Revenue Services,” with the individual programs now known as the Insurance Tax, Brokers Tax and Telecommunication Tax programs, all dropping the word “collection” from their names.
“We just have to adopt this (ordinance) to continue in the program,” McCutchen told council. “It’s easier for them to collect these taxes; we’d have difficulty retrieving those funds ourselves.”
In other business, council:
• heard from Linda Fuller of North Carolina, president of a new nonprofit that has been formed for Pearl Fryar’s topiary garden, who asked for council to consider giving financial support for the upkeep of Fryar’s garden. “We got federal approval just in November 2021,” she said. “This is a newer nonprofit and Pearl asked us to form it.”
Fuller said she was at the meeting “to appeal for consideration of some sort of financial support. The Pearl Fryar garden has been a beacon for both culture and economy for Bishopville for decades.”
She said her group has been able to “bring in $90,000 from foundation grant money.” Fuller said, as a charity, a “certain percentage of public money” is needed as a match to satisfy any foundations granting funds. “So we need public money,” she said. “I’m just hoping that the town of Bishopville would start some sort of precedent, however modest…It’s not so much a sales pitch, but a heartfelt appeal.”
Fuller said projects they are planning include a children’s garden, a Pearl Fryar museum and the release of a children’s book about the garden;
• heard from police chief J.D. Delliinger, who told council he has been meeting with businesses and nonprofit groups “coordinating with them on the best places to put security cameras to piggyback off of their power and wifi systems.” Dellinger said cameras should be installed within the next two to three weeks.
“The majority of what we were able to cover are the back lots on the east and west side (of town), and a few other strategic locations,” he said. “We’ve also been working hand in hand with the county and sheriff’s office because they’re using the same technology so we’ll be able to share.”
Dellinger said the city is using two different vendors for the camera systems installation. “We’re excited about this effort and moving forward with this technology in the law enforcement field,” he said. “My staff will be able to monitor some things remotely rather than always driving to those locations. And some of those cameras have ‘license plate readers’ technology so if I feed a license plate number into it, it can tell me ‘Oh, he went through this intersection at this time.’ ”
Bishopville City Council meets the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 5:30 p.m. in the Colclough Building. Meetings are open to the public.