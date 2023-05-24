It is with deep sorrow that the Walden family announces the death of their beloved mother, Mrs. Frances Payne Walden, 99.
Mrs. Walden, the widow of Robert D. “Bob” Walden, entered into rest on Saturday, May 13, 2023. A private family graveside service will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery with The Rev. Denise Seymour officiating.
The Directors of Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home are caring for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, PO Box 167, Bishopville, SC 29010.
Born in Kannapolis, NC, she was the fifth of eight children of Marshall M. and Edith K. Payne. She was married for sixty-nine years to Robert D. “Bob” Walden until his death. They resided in Bishopville for most of their marriage, where they raised their five children. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her loving children, Donna Beckham, Emily (Brooks) Stuckey, Beth (Ken) Kirkland, Timothy (Cary) Walden; sisters, Mildred P. Turner, Hilda P. Ellington; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Aly) Stuckey, Ashley (Garret) Ryan, Marshall (Kathryn) Stuckey, Andrew (Rachel) Walden, Madison Walden, Brandon Walden, and Hampton Walden. She is also survived by her eight great-grandchildren, Sam Ryan, Payne Stuckey, George Stuckey, Claire Ryan, Robert Walden III, Charlotte Stuckey, Mary Frances Walden, and Henry Walden.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Walden Jr., and her son-in-law, Steve Beckham. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers, and her granddaughter will serve as an honorary pallbearer.