Driven by the vision that everyone needs access to quality healthcare at the end of life, Hospice & Community Care (HCC) has remained focused on increasing access to hospice care, improving patient quality of life, and supporting patients and families on their journey. As the area’s only nonprofit, independent, and community-based hospice provider featuring our own inpatient facility, we depend on community support to ensure the highest quality care for our patients. We are proud to announce a generous gift from The Chester Healthcare Foundation that will support patient’s and families staying at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House for years to come.
A long-time supporter of Hospice & Community Care, the Chester Healthcare Foundation’s mission is to support programs, projects, and/or services of prevention and education which enhance, improve and/or promote the health and wellness with measurable outcomes of the citizens of Chester County. Jennifer Graham, Hospice & Community Care CEO, said “We are grateful for the generous grant provided by the Chester Healthcare Foundation. The continued support we receive from the Chester Heathcare Foundation directly impacts the comfort and care our patients and their families receive on a daily basis.”
The National Institute on Aging considers comfort care "an essential part of medical care at the end of life." After 15 years of service to local patients and their families, the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House requires crucial updates to ensure that physical comfort is never an issue during one's last days on Earth. Built in 2008, the Hospice House houses 16 dedicated rooms providing comfort and privacy for terminally ill patients while allowing family members to be with their loved ones in a home-like environment. Each room at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House is home to upwards of three patients and their families in one week. In addition to patient beds and other equipment, each room has it’s own air conditioning unit and is furnished with a recliner and sofa bed. These private rooms provide a safehaven for patients, caregivers, friends, and family members seeking a comfortable seat or bed while they spend quality time in the final days with their loved ones.
Each year, we invest in a select few updates to our inpatient facility. These updates enhance the hospice care experience and provide a comfortable and peaceful environment for each patient and their families during their last days together. The Chester Healthcare Foundation recognized this need during their annual grant making process and awarded Hospice & Community Care with $15,000 to replace two air conditioner units (2), six mattresses (6), and five task chairs (5). The furnishings meet all fire and safety standards required of hospital facilities as well as medical-grade germ protection.
As a nonprofit hospice care organization operating our own stand-alone inpatient facility, the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, we are proud to provide care that always meets or exceeds the highest standards of excellence. This promise of care is only possible with the generous support of community partners like The Chester Healthcare Foundation. Their continued investment in our mission allows our team to foster and support a caring environment for each person's final moments. Through responsible stewardship of our resources and dedicated support from our community, Hospice & Community Care can ensure the continuity of our programs and services for those in need.
We want to extend our appreciation for the Chester Healthcare Foundation's support of our organization and our community.