Q. What is it?
A. The Summer Reading Challenge is an annual event to encourage all of Chester County to read. Adults, teens, children, and babies are invited to participate in this challenge. It begins on June 5, 2023 and it ends on August 4, 2023.
Q. How do I participate?
A. First, either register at the library or on our new beanstack site: http://chesterlibsc.beanstack.com.
Those who stop by the library will receive a packet
with a reading log and other goodies.
-Next, JUST READ!
Children 0 to 5 - read 10 books
Ages 6+ - read 600 minutes ( 10 mins/day)
-Finally, when you have met the reading goal, come to the library to claim your prizes!
Q. What prizes can I win?
A. All Children Who Finish will receive the following:
-Summer Reading Prize Medal
-One Prize from the Toy Treasure Chest
-A Certificate of Completion
-A certificate for free ice cream from McDonald's
-An entry into a prize drawing*
*There will be prize giveaways throughout the month of July.
The more you read, the better your chance is to win.
We will offer the following Grand Prizes:
1) Child who Reads the Most Minutes- $100 Gift Card** and Lunch at Rotary
2) Teen who reads the Most Minutes - $100 Gift Card** and Lunch at Rotary
3) Family Who Reads the Most Minutes- Free Weekend stay in cabin at Chester State Park
and a Free Park Pass
**Gift Card Sponsored by Chester Healthcare Foundation and Chester Rotary Club