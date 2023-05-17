BISHOPVILLE — The search continues for a Bishopville man who has now been missing for two weeks.
Bishopville Police Chief J.D. Dellinger said Willis Jerome Frierson, known as “Benji,” was last seen on Monday, May 1 around 4 p.m. on West Church Street. “At first, we thought he was last seen on Sunday (April 30) but during our investigation, we have talked to several people who did speak with Mr. Frierson on Monday,” the chief said.
Frierson, who is 64 years old, is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 179 pounds. Dellinger said he is not sure what Frierson was wearing when he was last seen but said his car was still parked in his yard. “This is not typical for him to disappear like this so his family and the community are concerned,” Dellinger said.
City and county law enforcement have conducted searches on foot and using drones in the area of Shaw Street, where Frierson lives and was last seen. On Friday, city and county law enforcement, along with other local first responders from the fire department, used four-wheelers to search areas in the neighborhood, including heavily wooded areas hard to access on foot.
Dellinger said they have also been checking abandoned houses in the area. On Monday, a smaller search, using trained canines, was expected to take place as well.
Anyone with information on Frierson’s location is urged to contact the Bishopville Police Department at 803-484-5309 or call 911.