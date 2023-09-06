BISHOPVILLE — Hubert Green of Lynchburg has written a book that fulfills a dream he’s had his entire life, while also honoring his late mother’s love for family.
Green, 71, said his first book “Magnolia, Magnolia, Where are you?” tells his family’s story along with the fictional story of two girls who were lifelong friends.
“The last part of the book is a true story of how my brothers and sisters, 12 children, remember my mother’s love as we grew up on a sharecropper’s farm in Lynchburg, South Carolina, from the 1930’s to the 1960’s,” Green said. “The first half of the book is a fictional story of a strong friendship between two girls--Anna, a blue-eyed, blond-headed girl born and raised in Africa, and Sunamite, one of 12 African children. The two girls were separated but manage to find each other again.”
The book is dedicated to his “magnolia,” his late mother Viloar M. Green, who passed away at the age of 93.
The book’s origin goes back more than 20 years...
In 2001, his beloved mother was battling Alzheimer’s and Green realized that the stories she loved sharing with him and his siblings would be forever lost if he didn’t write them down to preserve them. At the time, he and his sister were taking turns staying with their mother at her home.
“My sister would stay one night, I was there the next night,” Green said. “I would sit there thinking that my mother had told me so many stories about her life and our life and I didn’t write them down then. I didn’t want to run out of time.”
Those long nights sitting with his mother allowed him plenty of time to remember and write. “I wrote the first book by hand, sitting there at my mother’s table,” he said. “Sometimes it would be 2 a.m. in the morning and I was writing, just writing. It’s been quite a journey and amazing to me how it all unfolded.”
As his writing began to take shape, Green wondered what he should call his book.
“I remember the day clearly,” he says. “I was sitting in my mother’s living room, on the couch, and she was beside me in her wheelchair. I was just watching her, then said a little prayer, got up and walked over to the front door.”
When Green gazed out at the magnificent magnolia tree in the yard, planted by his mother many, many years ago, he thought to himself, “I’m writing this book, but what should be the title for this book?”
And as he stood on his mother’s front porch, watching a breeze ruffle the graceful magnolia’s leaves and branches, it came to Green that the title should be “Magnolia, Magnolia, Where are you?” as a tribute to his mother. “My mother always encouraged her children—all 12 of us—to work hard and do good,” Green said. “And just like the beautiful magnolia tree, which is evergreen and strong in comparison to other trees, so it was with my mother and other women like her in the South, withstanding so many of life’s tribulations.”
Green’s book combines a fictional story of two young women with true family stories that preserve history of a time gone by. “My father was a sharecropper and we grew up on a farm,” Green says. “I had each one of my siblings tell me something they remember about growing up on the farm and I included those stories in the book.”
The book is full of family stories he wanted to capture in writing. One memory involves his brother Jake. “My dad was plowing my mother’s garden and the mule suddenly stopped with its foot up and wouldn’t take another step,” Green said. “Then my mother came running out of the house screaming—Jake, who was a toddler at the time, was underneath the mule’s foot. If the mule had stepped on him, it would have killed him but the mule wouldn’t move.”
The cover artwork of “Magnolia, Magnolia, Where are you?” and his second book, “Magnolias that cared about me, featuring Thunder,” was all done by Green with “a $2 paintbrush from Walmart and it was done while I was sitting at my mother’s kitchen table.”
The inside artwork of the second book was done by Karen Davis, a co-worker of Green’s. “She loved it so much, she drew 50 illustrations,” he said.
Green, who attended Fleming Elementary in Lynchburg as a child, moved to New York as a young adult to work for a few years before returning to Lynchburg in 1973 and working in banking for 28 years, retiring in 2001.
He still recalls the encouragement of one of his teachers, Miss Bess, who was his English teacher in elementary school; another teacher who helped him was Miss Hudson at Mount Pleasant High School. “They both encouraged me and expected the best out of me,” Green said. “They gave me confidence and made me believe I could do whatever I set my mind to.”
He hopes that many people will have the opportunity to read his books, which are available on Amazon. “I hope sons, fathers, husbands will read it and take the time to show appreciation for their wives, mothers, daughters—their magnolias,” Green says. “Each day means so much and we can take them for granted sometimes.”
And from this small first book, Green says much good has come. “Some big things come from small beginnings,” he said. “From this small book came three other books, a music video, a stage play and a 100-page screenplay….and there could be more. I just look forward to what the future holds.”
You can learn more about Green’s books at his website, Magnoliaworks.net and watch his interview with fellow Lee County native Holly Bounds Jackson on “By the River” on ETV at https://www.pbs.org/video/hubert-green-z47w23/