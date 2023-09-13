Economic data from a number of sources indicates a continuing troubling trend for the U.S. economy in the years to come. People often think of the economy as an abstract apparition that’s controlled by politicians in Washington. But that is a very incorrect assumption. You and I as Americans are a vital part of the economy. Things that happen in the economy have a direct impact on you and me.
Currently the U.S economy is estimated at more than $21 trillion. It is the largest economy in the world.
However, the enormous size of the U.S economy is not an indication of individual wealth. A recent labor and economics report shows that in a nation of 332 million people, 68% of working class people live from paycheck to paycheck every month. That is a staggering statistic by any measure.
There are structural problems within the U.S. economy that are caused by past policy decisions that cannot be easily reversed. Chief among them is the 2017 tax cut that was passed during the Trump Administration. It was the largest corporate tax cut in U.S. history and the negative impact from budget deficits to shortage of tax revenue continues to reverberate and cause problems throughout the U.S. economy.
The federal budget deficit is expected to balloon to nearly $2 trillion for fiscal year 2023, roughly double what it was in the previous fiscal year, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a government watchdog group.
The surge stems largely from a sharp decline in tax revenues, coupled with an increase in mandatory spending on COVID-19 relief, Social Security, Medicare and interest payments, as well as in other areas.
Even more notable, spending on interest on the public debt skyrocketed 34%, mainly because interest rates are much higher than they were in the first 10 months of fiscal 2022, according to the report. The Fed keeps increasing interest rate as an indirect way of bringing revenue into the treasury……a direct after-effect of the 2017 tax cut.
The report goes on to say that although budget deficits typically shrink when the the economy is growing, the current fiscal situation is bucking the trend.
“If the deficit is this high when the economy is strong, imagine what it’s going to look like when the economy is weak,” said Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the budget watchdog group.
The current fiscal year ends September 30, 2023, and in Congress, the budget battle lines are being drawn. There’s less of a fight expected in the 100-member Senate. However, in the 435-member House of Representatives the various factions are sharpening their swords and the battle lines are being drawn accordingly.
On the left, you have the Liberal Democrats versus the Conservative Democrats. And on the right, you have three factions gearing up for party in-fighting even before they reach conferences……the mainline Republicans versus the so-called MAGA Republicans versus the conservatives Freedom Caucus Republicans.
The Freedom Caucus members consist of about 50 or so fiscal conservatives who take a hard line when it comes to federal spending and increasing the debt limit.
Currently there are just two members from the South Carolina congressional delegation who belong to the Freedom Caucus: Representatives Ralph Norman of District 5 (including Lee County) from Rock Hill, and Jeff Duncan of District 3 in the western upstate. His office is in Laurens County. The Freedom Caucus recognizes the danger in continuing to borrow money while increasing the federal deficit. They recognize the danger to U.S. national security if the national debt-to-revenue ratio remains so extraordinarily out of balance.
In 2022 the U.S. debt was at $28 trillion, nearly 30% greater than its GDP. The debt-to-GDP ratio was 129%. Most economists agree that the debt-to-GDP ratio shouldn’t be higher than 77%. That is the tipping point where people begin to worry that a nation might not be able to pay off its debt and go into default.
Deficits do matter. And the time has come where other nations are lining up to find an alternative currency to the U.S. dollar. There’s a coalition of nations called BRICs working to do just that. They are Brazil, Russia, India and China. Last week an additional six nations joined BRICs efforts to replace the U.S. dollar in their economies. If enough nations walk away from the U.S. dollar, the value of the dollar will plummet and cause catastrophic harm to the U.S. banking and financial systems.
Perhaps it’s time to listen to the voices of reason when it comes to fiscal reform. Time after time, it seems that the Freedom Caucus members are the only adults in the room when it comes to federal spending and budget negotiations.