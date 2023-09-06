CHURCH NEWS Sep 6, 2023 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH NEWSRed Hill Baptist Church, 4695 Red Hill Road, will be having a yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7 a.m. until noon. It will be held in the fellowship hall and free light refreshments will be available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Vote for your Favorite Football Player of the Week You voted: RJ Brown - LHS - 17 Rushes, 69 Yards, 2 Touchdowns; 2) 2-Point Conversions Brady Williams - AJ - 122 Passing Yards, 1 Touchdown Brody Bishop - IL - 2-2 Field Goals (35 Yards, 30 Yards) including game winner, 1-2 extra points Miguel Cuevas - Buford - 6 Tackles, 3 Tackles for loss Vote View Results Back Football Player of the Week Winner Football Player of the Week Poll Results Local Events