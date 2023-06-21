BISHOPVILLE
Be on the lookout for the Lizard Man of Scape Ore Swamp this Saturday as Lee County celebrates the Lizard Man Stomp.
In fact, you just may be able to spot a few statues of him before then, lurking in front of a couple of local downtown businesses!
On Saturday, Lizard Man followers and admirers will be in Bishopville to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the original sighting of this cryptid in a Lee County swamp.
“There’s going to be lots of lizards out on June 24,” said Friends of the Lizard Man Committee Chairman George Roberts. “We invite everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities as we celebrate our Lizard Man!”
The second annual Stomp will kick off with a parade beginning at 10 a.m. “We have lots of units participating, including floats, walking units, horses, motorcycles and much more,” he said. “The Lizard Man himself will be riding a float in the parade.”
Grand marshals for the parade will be the daughter of the late Christopher Davis, whose run-in with the Lizard Man back in 1988 gave birth to the legend, and the niece of the late Liston Truesdale, who was sheriff of Lee County when the Lizard Man came onto the scene.
Throughout the day there will be plenty of entertainment, great food and of course, the Lizard Man will be out and about greeting guests — even getting his picture taken with folks!
There will be food trucks, vendors, educational booths, arts and crafts, children’s games, face painting and other activities; everything will be located on Main Street. The Green Swamp Collective band will be playing from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. “You can enjoy line dancing to the Lizard Man song,” Roberts says. “Roy and Derrick Atkinson will be playing as well and Tiz Laney will be our deejay, also providing music throughout the day.”
There will be five food trucks, bringing a mouth-watering culinary variety that should satisfy everyone’s taste buds, Roberts says. “One of the food trucks makes German food,” he said. “Then you have pulled pork, hamburgers and hot dogs, chicken bog and of course, sweets—funnel cakes, ice cream and more.”
Nearly 20 arts and crafts vendors will be selling their wares at 238 Market Place on Main Street. Millie Scott, another member of the Friends of the Lizard Man Committee, said vendors will be selling everything from Lizard Man items to jewelry, candles, local art, wreaths, kids’ caps, home décor and much more. Local artist and author Derek Smith will there as well, with copies of his newest book, “Bloody Savannah,” and prints of his whimsical artwork for sale.
Roberts said there will also be a car, truck, antique tractor, military and bike show.
Friends of the Lizard Man Committee member Margaret Copeland said the Stomp is held to preserve the legend of the Lizard Man, draw folks from out of town to Bishopville and promote what Lee County has to offer. “I promise this year’s Stomp is shaping up to be bigger and better,” she said. “I’m predicting the crowds will be huge so we invite everyone to come out and stomp, stomp, stomp!”
Roberts said it’s been 35 years since the first sighting of the Lizard Man near Scape Ore Swamp in Browntown. As the story goes, in 1988, a teenage boy on his way home from work at McDonald’s on a rural road late at night got a flat tire and while changing it was surprised by a 6 foot tall, scaly reptile creature with red eyes. Two days later, that teen, Christopher Davis, reported the incident to the local sheriff, Liston Truesdale, who was leery of the story so administered a polygraph test, which Davis passed.
“The sheriff then launched a full scale investigation to locate this creature from Scape Ore Swamp,” Roberts said. “It was reported that butter beans were being stolen from the Elmore Butter Bean Shed on Browntown Road. Once the creature was sighted, it was thought that he was the subject doing the stealing.”
Further attesting to the validity of Davis’ sighting were blood hound dogs, sent out to track but wouldn’t do their work, “sensing the creature was not human,” Roberts said.
As the word spread, media from around world descended on Lee County in hopes of learning more about this mysterious creature. “And thus was born the Legend of the Lizard Man of Scape Ore Swamp,” Roberts said.
Copeland said a small but dedicated group of volunteers has been planning the return of the Lizard Man for the past 20 years. “We want to get the Lizard Man back where he belongs—as Lee County’s legend,” she said. “So please come out on June 24 and ‘stomp’ for the Lizard Man!”