Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery recently announced the arrest of David “Dusty” Yoder Jr. This arrest occurred after the execution of a drug search warrant on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Yoder’s residence on Heritage Road in the Mitford area of Fairfield County. Yoder was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, 3rd Offense and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, 3rd Offense. Deputies executed the search warrant at this residence at approximately 3:00 PM where they located Yoder and another individual inside the home. During a search of the residence, deputies located and seized quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Yoder was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center to await bond.
There have been several overdoses in the Mitford area over the past few months. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit has been actively investigating these overdoses and this search warrant and arrest is a result of these ongoing investigations.
Sheriff Montgomery stated, “I am thankful that these illegal drugs have been taken off the street. Methamphetamine is bad enough, but fentanyl is another level of added danger to our citizens. With the amount of overdoses occurring across our nation due to fentanyl, it is extremely important to identify these drug dealers, as soon as possible, and take action when appropriate. I want to thank the Mitford Community and our deputies for working together to make our communities safer.”
If you have any information regarding illegal narcotics activity in Fairfield County, you are urged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 803-635-6245 or you may call the Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 and your name will remain anonymous.