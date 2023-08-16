“Whoever says he is in the light and hates his brother is still in darkness. Whoever loves his brother abides in the light, and in him there is no cause for stumbling.” 1 John 2:9-10 ESV
Have you ever had someone to hate you for something that you did? Or perhaps you’re holding a grudge against someone for something they did to you? The individual may/may not apologize or remember. Either way, forgiving them is necessary for your peace and so much more. For those who have hate in their heart towards you, pray for them.
Far too often we have people who fail to apologize for their actions towards another human being. All while living with pain and anger, in their hearts and minds. Today is a good day to forgive. Consider all the times you hurt God and He forgave you. Forgiving the person who may have hurt you, is vital in letting go.
Whoever says he is in the light and hates his brother is still in darkness. Whoever loves his brother abides in the light, and in him there is no cause for stumbling. Let it go and move on. God does it with us all the time.
Prayer: God, we thank you for loving us. Thank you for your forgiveness. “Forgive us for the ways we have wronged you, just as we also forgive those who have wronged us.” (Matthew 6:12) Please guide us and keep us so that we can love and forgive according to your ways.