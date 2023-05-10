Willllie!” my mother was yelling at the top of her voice. My father’s name had suddenly changed from just simple “Willie” to this longer version as Mama was standing in total fright on our kitchen table.
Dad was in the barnyard working and ran by us boys playing close by, missing the first several steps as he ran into our house. Both Mother and Dad were in their twenties at the time.
My brother and I ran into the house to see what all the excitement was about. The previous afternoon we had brought firewood and laid it in the box next to the fireplace--our everyday job.
It just happened that there were several pieces that came from a dead tree with several holes in them. Mom had reached to throw one in the fire and saw a large black snake resting on top.
Apparently, the cold weather forced the snake to hibernate in the hollow. It crawled out after it became warm in our house.
Just one of the many moments in the lives of us country folks.