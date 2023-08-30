BISHOPVILLE — Lee County School District (LCSD) Superintendent Bernard McDaniel updated trustees on the opening of school at their regular monthly school board meeting Aug. 24. “The opening of school was exciting and we had a lot of activities for staff leading up to Aug. 14, when students returned,” McDaniel said. “By all indications I’ve gotten from our principals, the openings have been very smooth but we, like many districts, are challenged by having shortages and vacancies and we’re still trying to find teachers.”
The district currently has 11 vacancies, he said. “Nine of those are teaching positions,” McDaniel said. “We do have three international teachers on hold, going through the process of getting clearance from their countries to come over here.”
The district is continuing to “advertise, recruit, and to just reach out to try and get those vacancies filled,” McDaniel said. “We know how important it is to have a teacher before our students. But, again, if you watch the news, you’ll know we are not the only one in that situation.”
He said the district is also trying to locate “quite a few no-shows,” students who attended school in the district last year but have not yet shown up for school this year. “If they were in our system last year, they are expected to return this year if they have not gone through the withdrawal process to transfer to another district,” McDaniel said.
District officials are working to contact the families of those students who are on a list of “no-shows.”
“Some of these students have missed 10 days of instruction already and that’s a lot to make up,” McDaniel said. “They need to be in school. We really need them here — not only for the district’s sake but for the student’s sake.”
Trustees also heard from Pastor Sam Smithson with Alice Drive Baptist Church, which operates a satellite church in Bishopville. The church supports the district through a number of activities and community events for students and families, including a Back to School Bash and a basketball ministry for middle and high school students and young adults.
“Thank you for the partnerships, for allowing us to be here,” Smithson told the board. “We want to continue to enrich your lives as leaders, the students’ lives and their families’ lives in the community of Lee County.”
Smithson presented a request from Alice Drive Baptist Church for the use of the district’s facilities to “continue our church’s mission to help as many people as possible take the next step towards Jesus Christ.”
He said the request is to rent space at Lee Central Middle School or another facility -“auditorium, gymnasium and hopefully, up to four classrooms from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoons for the set up and tear down of our worship service.”
Smithson said they would “leave the facility better than we found it with the greatest upkeep possible.”
McDaniel told Smithson the board will consider his request and get back to him in writing with their decision.
In other business, trustees
• heard the S.C. School Board Association legislative update provided by chairperson Queenie Boyd, who told the board they are invited to participate in a joint “citizen and legislative” committee meeting focused on school children on Thursday, Sept. 7. Boyd also updated trustees on the South Carolina High School Athletics Ad-Hoc Committee that is studying issues surrounding high school sports.
The South Carolina High School League would like to change some existing state legislation, a move they say will help them deal with competitive balance concerns within the league.
In June, an effort intended to give the High School League greater authority to deal with concerns regarding charter and private schools failed when lawmakers removed from the state’s annual budget a proviso meant to give the league more authority to address competitive balance.
Boyd said the SCSBA is now asking the S.C. High School League, as well as legislators, to consider “letting charter school and public school athletes play together during the year, but when it comes down to championships, that they (charter schools) have their own classification and division (so they’re competing against each other for state championships). So that’s on the table right now and being discussed;”
• recognized three members of the Lee County Board of School Trustees for their achievements at the SCSBA Boardmanship Institute’s training. McDaniel and board chair Queenie Boyd presented Lucretia Mack, Regitt James and Echo Belvin with certificates and pins recognizing their achievements. Established in 1982, the Boardmanship Institute offers a year-round training curriculum focused on leadership skills for board members on state and national education issues. The Boardmanship Institute’s six levels of recognition are based on points accrued annually;
• gave first reading approval to three board policies: GDO — Evaluation of support staff; GCI — Professional staff development; and BEDH — Public participation;
• received a construction update from the superintendent, who said the district’s architect has submitted the design for the new elementary school to the S.C. Department of Education’s Office of School Facilities for approval. “Once those plans have been reviewed and approved, then they will begin issuing permits,” McDaniel said. “That’s a good thing because it means that we’re moving like we need to be;”
• received the finance report from LCSD Finance Director Shereca Anderson.