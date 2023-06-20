Editor's Note: Former Chester City Councilmember and community leader Angela Douglas spoke by phone in 2020 to The N&R about the history and significance of Juneteenth. We are reprinting this article to educate people about the importance of this holiday.
“The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in signed on January 15, 1863, freeing the slaves of the former Confederate states. Not slaves from everywhere, just the former Confederate states. You still had some additional border states that were not free: those states were Missouri, Kentucky, Maryland and Delaware.
“The Thirteenth Amendment (abolishing slavery in the United States) was ratified in 1865…but in Texas, there were still some people who were enslaved – they had not gotten the word. On June 19th, 1865, the last of the enslaved humans in the United States were freed. It’s important to know that none of us are truly free until we all are. So June 19th means freedom, African-American liberation.
“It’s important to us not only as a race or culture, but for the United States itself, because it means we take our unalienable right and our equality seriously,” Douglas said.
Douglas said she hopes that people see the celebration of Juneteenth as “not just a black history holiday, but truly a holiday for America where we said that we did not want to be oppressed, and that we said we should not be oppressing.”
The Fourth of July was a great marker for breaking old ties of a system that kept Americans in oppression and Juneteenth is a great marker in history that we recognized we had been oppressing people and we broke free from that, Douglas said.
“As we continue to break free from oppressive systems, I hope we all acknowledge Juneteenth for what it actually means to the entire country,” she said, “a time when America did what was right.”