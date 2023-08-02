Last week the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the 11th time in two years. And each time Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has justified the rate hike saying that it is necessary to bring inflation under control.
One of the main drivers of price inflation is the high cost of oil and gasoline. Oil producers have taken steps to keep the global price of oil and gasoline artificially high, thereby causing price inflation to surge through nearly every economy worldwide. Nearly all of the economies of Asia and the European Union are in recession, due in part to the surge in energy prices.
Here in the United States, inflation has forced many Americans to live from paycheck to paycheck with little money going into savings for emergencies or retirement. Inflation has caused many people to postpone large purchases and has caused many people to be priced out of the market for buying a home.
The median price of a home in the United States is now over $300,000. But the federal minimum wage rate is $7.25 an hour….that’s $300 a week for a 40-hour week. Therefore, $15 an hour comes to $600 a week before federal and state income taxes and Social Security and Medicare deductions.
So the inflation the Fed is looking to bring under control is price inflation. Right now there’s a credit crisis in the car loan banking sector of the economy. Lenders have taken steps to tighten credit for some car buyers because interest rates are on the rise, and because of the high default rate in the car loan sector of the economy. Just like the mortgage loan crisis of a decade or so ago, currently there’s a default car loan credit crisis.
Why? Because Americans are spending a lot more for cars than in the past. Money that was once set aside for personal savings now goes to make car payments for vehicles used for everyday driving. Driving habits have changed. You rarely see people driving old clunkers on the road anymore. Americans spend a lot for high-priced and over-priced automobiles. The demand for automobiles is so strong that some used cars are priced as much as some new cars. People in big cities are now buying cars at a record pace.
This automobile buying frenzy was fueled by the $1,200 federal stimulus payments made to millions of families beginning in March 2020. It started during the Trump Administration and continued over into the early term of the Biden Administration. This was particularly true among many young live-at-home adults and many new immigrant families who combined these stimulus payments to generate a down payment to purchase an automobile.
The dream of one day buying a home is out of reach for many Americans. So some people have opted instead to owning an automobile as part of living the American dream. Without the stimulus payments, these young adults and immigrants wouldn’t have ordinarily had enough cash for a down payment for an auto loan.
Now after two years into the loans, there’s a high rate of default among these groups, which has created a credit default crisis for banks and other lenders. The desire to have a piece of the American dream has created a new credit crisis which the Fed and the banks and other lenders are trying to cope with. Some economists have even hinted about a government bailout similar to the bailouts of the past mortgage lending crises. It’s true….democracy can be messy and complicated.
It’s particularly ironic that this car-loan crisis is happening in a large city like New York which has one of the best and most comprehensive mass transit systems in the world. A new generation of Americans, coupled with a new generation of immigrants, has for the most part, left the mass transit systems and taken to the streets with newly bought automobiles. This has created traffic congestion and parking problems for city residents along with an unprecedented high number of traffic-related deaths among pedestrians and bicyclists caused by motorists in New York and other large cities.
But this is what can happen in a capitalist-driven democracy. This is an unintended consequence of liberal government stimulus payments combined with low-interest rates and a liberalized easy credit policy among lenders. For instance, historically, the loan repayment term for automobile loans was 36 months. Today lenders are extending loan repayment terms out to 72 months.
The longer loan repayment policy allows people with low incomes and those with poor credit ratings the opportunity to a buy an automobile. This has driven up the demand for new and used vehicles, which in turn has artificially driven up the price for used cars. Today’s car buyers are paying a lot more and staying in debt a lot longer than previous generations. That’s called inflation.
The same credit dynamics were at play with the student-loan debt crisis…..easy credit with extended repayment terms drove the demand for student loans among a population of students who had no means at the time for repaying these loans.
This easy credit policy supported by the federal Department of Education created a whole new cottage industry of for-profit colleges that exploited and maximized the use of student loans as part of their overall business model. Some of these for-profit colleges aggressively recruited poor and unemployed and under-employed minority students who were most at risk for default.
The Biden Administration just recently implemented plans to cancel up to $39 billion in student loans, a large proportion of which was generated by for-profit colleges, many of which have since closed.
The Fed is working to ease the credit crisis by making it more costly to get credit and to discourage lenders from extending credit and loans to high risk individuals and corporate entities.
Slowing down the demand for credit in turn slows down the demand for high priced consumer goods, which presumably works to prevent the price for similar goods from being artificially inflated.
The central bank’s policy of raising the federal funds rate causes banks to pay more for overnight loans. This brings more money into the U.S. Treasury at a time when rising deficits and lower tax revenue caused by the 2017 tax cuts, are putting a strain on Treasury reserves. It’s true….democracy can be messy and complicated.