BISHOPVILLE — Members of Lee County Council gave second reading approval to the county’s 2024 fiscal year operational budget, noting it is an “employee-focused” budget, as well as the county’s portion of the school district’s FY 2024 budget at their June 13 meeting.
Both budgets require a third reading before being adopted and going into effect July 1. Third reading for both is expected at council’s June 27 meeting.
Council also held public hearings on the proposed budgets to allow input from the community before giving second reading.
Lee County Administrator Alan Watkins presented the county’s proposed budget of $15.2 million, saying the budget was balanced with no recommended tax increase.
“We spent a lot of time reviewing revenues and have had some very positive revenue increases in a few areas,” Watkins said. “The Local Government Fund added a component last year after the 2020 Census called the Rural Stabilization Fund to assist rural counties with a loss of population that would have a negative impact on our funds from the state…So we actually got an increase of $210,000 in local government funds as a result of that.”
Other positive revenue increases include landfill tipping fees of $148,000, public safety fee collections increase of $30,000, interest on reserve funds of $70,000, fee in lieu collections increased by $30,000 and E-911 funding increased by $75,000. “In total, this allowed us to capture a little over $700,000 in additional revenue,” Watkins said.
On the expense side, the county has “really focused on employees this year,” Watkins said. “For a number of years, we’ve held our Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) down to 1.5 to 2%…This year, inflation is continuing to be a problem and the cost of going to the grocery store or at the gas pump has really made a significant impact. We wanted to give employees with lower salaries a higher COLA to try to move those salaries up in a more significant way.”
The proposal is designed to bring the minimum full-time salary for all county employees to no less than $30,000. Watkins said the proposal uses an incremental approach to COLAs, which provides a larger percentage increase for full-time employees on the lower end of the salary scale. The minimum increase for all full-time employees is 3%; for part-time employees the minimum increase is 5%.
“This was a significant investment but when you look around us, we’re competing with other counties to keep our employees,” Watkins said. “The public safety sector has been a very difficult one for us—law enforcement, 911, firefighters—we’re not competing with other small, rural counties for employees; we’re competing with Florence, Sumter, Kershaw counties. We did this to try to move those wages up so we can hold onto a very valuable asset, which is our employees…A very large percentage of our budget is going towards our employees this year.”
Council Chairman Travis Windham said the county has “many valuable employees who have been with us for many years. They could have left and gone to other counties to make more money but they stuck with us and I’m just glad that we were able to do this. Wish we could do more but we have to balance this budget.”
Watkins touched on other expense adjustments in the proposed budget, including a $50,000 decrease in jail costs, an increase of $10,000 in solicitor’s office fees, a $10,000 increase in public defender’s office fees and a $25,000 increase in property insurance/utilities.
During the public hearing on the county’s portion of the Lee County School District’s FY 24 budget, Superintendent of Education Bernard McDaniel Sr. told council the district is requesting a millage increase of 7 mils, which would equal about $64,000. The county’s current millage rate for the school district is 146.60. The total proposed millage rate for 2023-2024 would be 153.60.
McDaniel said while the state is providing funding for mandated increases in teacher and bus driver salaries, “what’s not funded is non-teachers’ salaries, (for employees) not in the classroom. What we’re requesting is a 3% COLA for all non-teaching positions, such as cafeteria and custodian personnel.”
He noted the district is not asking for 11.72 mils, the maximum increase allowed by the S.C. Revenue & Fiscal Affairs Office. “We’re not requesting that because we understand the challenges the county is facing, just like the school district,” McDaniel said. “But we do know that we have to be competitive if we’re going to recruit the best that’s available and secondly, retain them and provide the quality of instruction we should provide for our young people…it all works together.”
Lee County School District Director of Finance Shereca Anderson told council the district’s total proposed budget for FY 24 is $20 million. “Of that budget, only about $4 million is received from local funds,” she said. “So the local funds we’re requesting will only increase our revenue by about $64,000.”
Anderson also noted that “about 80%” of the district’s budget “is focused on our employees. The other 20% goes towards the daily operations of our school district.”
Councilman Gordon Eckley said after hearing the district’s presentation, he wanted more time to study the request. “This is the first time I’ve seen this information tonight and I would like to review it,” he said, making a motion to carry over the current millage rate of 146.6 mils, for two weeks, until third reading of the budgets. Council members unanimously approved the motion.
In other business, council:
• gave first reading approval of a contract for closing on sale of property to Hog Slat Inc. that authorizes the county administrator to sign on behalf of the county;
• gave first reading approval of a proposed zoning map amendment to rezone property owned by Cousar Memorial Presbyterian Church from light industrial to general commercial;
• gave first reading approval of an ordinance to adopt various international and standard codes relating to inspection activities of the county of Lee and enforcement of building provision as provided in said codes;
• gave third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of an amendment to the fee agreement, dated Feb. 28, 2017, between Lee County and South Atlantic Canners Inc. to provide for an extension of the investment period and a modification of the infrastructure credit and other related matters. “The new totals from this fee agreement with South Atlantic Canners will be $42.75 million (in investments) and 24 jobs,” Watkins told council. “Those are good-paying jobs at Coca-Cola so this is a very positive thing.”
• approved the appointment of Chris Parnell to the Lee County Disabilities and Special Needs Board for a four-year term;
• heard from Linda Stuckey and Rona Guzman during public comment. Both speakers addressed concerns about the Lee County Animal Shelter. Stuckey said it seemed that everyone who was involved with the shelter before council’s April meeting “is no longer allowed to be involved with the shelter in any capacity. That meeting was when questions were brought up about shelter needs and concerns.” Stuckey also submitted a list of questions about the shelter that council said would be answered in writing within 30 days. “I’m grateful for the new building (at the shelter) that is going up,” she said. “It’s going to make a huge difference and has been needed for a very long time....But those of us who live in Lee County and pay taxes should be able to expect a little more transparency in how the shelter is run.”