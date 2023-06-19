PAGELAND — Pageland’s third annual Juneteenth celebration saw a large crowd on Saturday, June 17, in the downtown area.
Jennifer McBride-Ladson, coordinator for the historical celebration, said she was very, very happy with the turnout this year.
“It was definitely a larger crowd than last year,” McBride-Ladson remarked. “Each year it continues to grow.”
The event featured over 30 vendors and food trucks lining S. Pearl Street. Participants of the celebration had a chance to win various items through raffles, while enjoying live music provided by GiGi Mack and the Honey’s, an all-female band.
The amazing African Drum Circle was a much anticipated attraction again this year with their drummers and dancers in brightly colored attire.
There were free activities for the children, including face painting.
McBride-Ladson said she wants the community to know the significance of Juneteenth.
“It’s about our freedom,” she said. “It’s about overcoming many obstacles.
“That’s why I offer free activities,” McBride-Ladson said. “Free is the heart of what we do.”
She said she is thankful for the support of the town of Pageland, the Chamber of Commerce, Aalberts, Jamie Miller, Jalonda Blakeney Graham, Pamela Mitchell, Brigid Nivens, Heidi Louallen, and Shekita Covington.