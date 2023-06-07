BISHOPVILLE — Two local Bishopville entrepreneurs have joined forces to share their love of cultural arts, live jazz and poetry with local residents during the spring and summer.
Clayton Sanders, owner of Red Fish Bar and Grill, and Bhakti Larry Hough, president/Artist-in-Residence at NewWorld Arts, have launched a music arts residency with Hough serving as Artist-in-Residence with his jazz combo, the Bhakti Project. They’ve begun with JAZZY POETIC: Speak Your Truth featuring the Bhakti Trio Project, a monthly series of jazz performances and poetry and spoken word recitals at Red Fish.
The first event was held Sunday was called JAZZY POETIC: Speak Your Truth II, featuring the Bhakti Trio Project and Bhakti Birthday.
The trio consists of Columbia area saxophonist, bandleader and music educator Ken Cheeks and Donnell Edwards, also of Columbia. Bhakti sings and plays conga and djembe drums and other percussion instruments.
Sanders said he is excited to team up with his longtime friend in this “artpreneurial” venture that promotes arts and culture.
“We believe that in these increasingly turbulent and uncertain times, a place where people can go to not only enjoy a good meal but also enjoy soothing and uplifting live jazz from stellar musicians and have a platform for personal self-expression, is a refuge, a safe haven that can relieve stress, promote peace and civility, and soothe hearts, minds, and spirits,” Sanders said.
Hough said he feels honored and privileged to work with Sanders to serve the community this way.
“As much as we need the bread, man does not live by bread alone,” he said. “If we don’t feed our souls, too, we’ll still die. When you can get both fed in one place, everybody wins. The more people who know about and are exposed to jazz and poetry, or any other art form, the better. Diverse and innovative artistic and cultural experiences enrich and improve the quality of life of communities and people who live in them. I’m happy and excited about joining Clayton in doing our part in that process.”
JAZZY POETIC is a regular NewWorld Arts’ series that celebrates the art forms of poetry and jazz through the music of The Bhakti Project jazz ensemble and the poetry of Hough and other poets. It has been performed at the University of South Carolina and Edventure Children’s Museum of Columbia, and Coker University of Hartsville.