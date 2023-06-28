BISHOPVILLE — Patrick Finethy of Columbia recently completed a project that is benefiting wildlife at Lee State Park. As part of his Eagle Scout Service Project, Patrick built and installed several floating turtle platforms in some of the park’s ponds.
Lee State Park Interpreter Laura Kirk said the platforms give aquatic turtles a safe place to haul out and bask in the sun. “Before we had Patrick’s platforms, the turtles hauled out on the banks, which can make them vulnerable to land predators,” she said.
The platforms, used by turtles both big and small, are also flat as compared to floating logs which give the turtles a stable resting place, she added. “Park rangers will also be able to easily survey the different species of turtles in the park waters now,” Kirk said. “Another benefit is that these platforms create a nice shaded area under them down in the water for the fish…Our turtle are basking in style now and we’re excited to be part of helping Patrick achieve his Eagle Scout rank.”
Kirk said folks who volunteer and “give back,” like Patrick, hold a special place for her. “By the time I got into graduate school at Southern Illinois at Carbondale, I had interned/volunteered more than 5,000 hours with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service so giving back means a lot to me and we truly appreciate what Patrick has done for the park.”.
The son of Carol Latimer Finethy and the late Billy Finethy, and the grandson of Laura Latimer and the late James Latimer, Patrick is a recent graduate of Covenant Classical Christian School in Columbia. He plans to attend Charleston Southern University in the fall.
Patrick began his scouting journey with Pack 3 and is a current member of Troop 3, both sponsored by Timmerman School in Columbia. He is also a Brotherhood member of the Order of the Arrow which is the honor society of BSA and a member of the Muscogee Lodge #116. The Lodge draws Arrowmen from the Pee Dee and Midlands regions of South Carolina.
He is a member of Centennial ARP church in Columbia and will be working as a camp counselor at the ARP Conference Center at Bonclarken in Flat Rock N.C. this summer.
Carol Finethy said Patrick and his fellow Boys Scouts have camped at Lee State Park regularly since they were Cub Scouts. “That is largely due to the fact that I knew the park so well having grown up just up the road,” she said. “I had at least four older cousins and my two older brothers, who were lifeguards at the park and my sister worked in the concessions area.”
Carol and her younger brother spent “almost every day every summer until we were in our early teens at the park because our older siblings were working there.”
That kind of family history and those strong family ties drew Patrick to find project that he could do for Lee State Park “so that he could give back,” Carol said. “He also has a love for the park because he and his dad spent a lot of time there in the last two years of Billy’s life while he was staying at the family farm during his battle with cancer.”