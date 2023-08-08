Superintendent visits schools on first day, talks intersession plans
Chester County Superintendent Dr. Antoine Sutton got an early start on Monday as he and Director of Marketing Chris Christoff visited each of the schools in the district. Dr Sutton stopped in at several classrooms, welcomed some new teachers and visited with students. The N&R caught up with Dr. Sutton at Chester Middle School as he made his rounds.
He said the first day was running smoothly, all students were in their first period classes, “and as we walked through the buildings, teachers are going through expectations and how we want to set the tone for the first day, is how we want to end the year, as we roll into 79 more days (under the modified balanced calendar).”
This is the first year the district will operate under the modified calendar, which means students will attend for 80 days each period, with two intersession weeks between those sessions, in October and February.
Dr. Sutton pointed out that the parents and students who completed the survey to get their feelings on adopting the balanced calendar responded positively.
“I think they will really see, when they have that week off in October and again in February, they'll enjoy having that time off to be able to rest and refresh before we continue the year out,” he said, adding that the district encourages the students who need additional academic assistance to take advantage of these intersession weeks, because they will be able to get additional help.
“The teachers will notify those students who would benefit from more help during the intersession w prior to the beginning of that week; we're not able to force them to come, but we would encourage them to come so they can get that extra help,” he said.
He pointed out because the class sizes during the intersession will be smaller, the teachers will be able to provide more individualized and targeted help to the students who are struggling with different subjects.
“Those who need to come to class will come, and the others can have that time off to refresh and get ready for the rest of the school year,” Dr. Sutton said.
He said the district is planning enrichment activities for students in the February intersession, but the exact shape of those activities have not been determined yet.
“We want to see how this first intersession goes, and we will start the academic enrichment piece in 2024,” he said.