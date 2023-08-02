I’m sitting at the dinning room table exuberant. Lessons almost finished for tomorrow’s Lucknow School day have given me relief that I will not face teacher, Ms. Christine Beasley, with any work assignments unfinished.
I pull my chair close to the open fireplace. The heat from the oak wood is making a crackling noise.
Our night began just a few minutes earlier with our family gathered around the room close to the heat. The extreme cold weather outside made us all thankful for this warm room.
This comfortable environment will soon be exchanged for a chilly one. We must go around to the other end of the house to our bedrooms.
Our section of Lee County did not have the luxury of electricity. As all country folks, we had oil lamps for light, a wood stove to cook, wood heater and fireplace to warm the house.
At bedtime, our mother would heat blankets in front of the fireplace and place them on our bed. She would then proceed to spread on top of us several quilts.
After a few minutes in bed, our body heat would make us comfortable. Many times we would move back the quilts to control the heat.
Early the next morning, we would arise to a warm kitchen and family room that our parents had prepared for us.
After breakfast, we would again face the severe cold as we walked to the main dirt highway to ride the bus to school.
All this was typical for country families in the good ole days on the farm.