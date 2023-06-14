BISHOPVILLE — A very special Lee County man was celebrated for a lifetime achievement at Unionville AME Church recently. Hampton Rembert, 85, is one of two recipients of this year’s Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award, a one-time, annual award presented by the South Carolina General Assembly to practitioners and advocates of traditional arts significant to communities throughout the state.
In addition to Rembert, Emily Meggett, a Gullah Geechee chef who hails from Edisto Island, also received the Folk Heritage Award, which recognizes individuals and groups who have worked to further traditional culture in the state.
Rembert was presented with the award during a special ceremony held May 25 at Unionville AME Church, surrounded by family and friends.
Raised on a sharecropper farm in Bishopville, Rembert received the award for his lifetime love of gospel singing, which he freely and generously shares. He learned how to sing at a very early age with his family, singing with his 10 living siblings on Sundays and during family reunions. When they were younger, the family formed a gospel choir of up to 21 members at one point, traveling to sing at a different church every Sunday evening in Lee and Sumter counties.
With little formal education, Rembert started working at the age of 13, plowing with his own mule all day with his father. At age 20, he married his wife Mabel and joined the church that he still attends today, Unionville AME Church in Mayesville.
Rembert was offered the job of assistant Sunday school superintendent at the church and was eventually promoted to superintendent. He held the position for 13 years before leaving to drive trucks, allowing him to see 28 different states.
Never one to sit still, he continues to work today, providing lawn care services.
Throughout his life and career, Rembert has continued to sing, because he says sharing his musical gift is one of his greatest joys and an experience that connects him to his family and faith.
But in 1998, Rembert received a serious oral cancer diagnosis that threatened to end his singing for good. Rembert underwent surgery and one month after leaving the hospital, he was diagnosed with another form of cancer, which required mouth and throat surgery. After that, there was a possibility that he would never talk, much less sing, again.
“Happily, three months later, he stood in church and testified about his faith and the power of prayer,” said McKissick Museum Executive Director Jane Przybysz. “People close to him say his positive attitude played no small part in his recovery.”
At 85 years old, and 25 years since that diagnosis, Rembert still sings twice a month at his church and as often as he can with his siblings.
In a broadcast presentation of the South Carolina Arts Awards aired on SCETV in May, Rembert said singing has always played a major role in his life. “Different songs helped me get through the day,” he says. “My family and my mother’s family, they the ones decided we’re singing….Most everywhere I go after people got to know me, to their church for a program or anything, they ask me to come up and sing a song. I’ve gotten to know a whole lot of people by visiting a whole lot of churches.”
And Rembert is still going strong today. “I’ve had a little sickness off and on but the Lord has really blessed me,” he says. “Really blessed me. I try to do my best. My Mamma always said, ‘When you get up, I don’t care how bad it might sound to somebody else, as long as the Lord knows that is your best, it’ll be alright.’ ”
Przybysz said Rembert is “someone community members truly value for his singing and his indomitable human spirit.”
South Carolina Arts Commission Executive Director David Platts said the recipients of this year’s Folk Heritage Awards “embody South Carolina’s rich artistic traditions and our broad diversity as a people and society. Their crafts connect our modern society to, and honor, South Carolina’s cultural past. They remain vibrant parts of rich tapestries that weave together people and communities across the Palmetto State today. We are all grateful for the way these artists enrich the lives of all South Carolinians.”
The Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award is managed jointly by the Folklife and Traditional Arts Program of the South Carolina Arts Commission and McKissick Museum at the University of South Carolina.