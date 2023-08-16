The raging thunderstorm outside of our home has been terrifying most of the night. The bright flashes of light constantly lighting up the rooms of our house are more brilliant than our oil lamps.
The thunder is so loud that Joe, our dog, begins to howl in fear. We let him inside with us until the storm passes over. For us little boys, all this violent, raging noise outside is both disturbing and exciting as we lie in our bed.
We hear ole Red, mama’s favorite rooster, outside making a squeaky noise. Apparently ole Red had decided to spend the hot summer night in the large oak tree. He is paying his dues for refusing to roost in the hen house, as a rooster should.
As sunrise begins to overcome and defeat the monstrous night storm of wind and rain, we go out onto our porch to survey the damage. Lo and behold, we can hardly believe our eyes! Right there in our yard, small fish are jumping around.
Is this a phenomenon or miracle? My dad explains to us that the rain was so severe that the fish most likely swam up from the creek nearby or either were picked up by a waterspout and dropped in our yard.
Just another day in the lives of us country folks home on the farm as Mother Nature chose her own time in providing rain to feed our city neighbors.