Mother’s Day is celebrated in May to pay special tribute to mothers. Many biblical godly mothers are preached about on Mother’s Day. What a wonderful thing that God’s word has so many messages just for moms, for parents really; for moms, dads, grandparents, future mothers, and single adults who influence our homes.
History’s most famous mother was called as mother to her task, just as parents today are called by God to their task. The angel Gabriel told Mary that she was highly favored by God and of the coming birth of Jesus. Then the angel comforted the confused Mary and explained God’s plan for her life.
When we reflect on our lives, we note things we would not do again, and things we would do all over again. Mary, a poor teenage girl engaged to Joseph, was a virgin. Infidelity was punishable by stoning to death.
After the angel told Mary that she would give birth to the Son of the Most High, and to name him Jesus, meaning “the Lord is salvation,” she submitted completely to God’s will. She knew she would face defamation, hardship, and shame. She would do it all over again to please God.
Memorial Day is celebrated in May to acknowledge those who served in the armed services and specifically sacrificed their lives. In a Wounded Warriors ad, a veteran says, “I gave my leg for freedom.” Several others say, “I gave my marriage or my life for freedom,” but they all say, “And I would do it all over again.”
I thank them for their sacrifice. However, God has made the greatest sacrifice for our freedom. God sacrificed His Son Jesus who made the greatest sacrifice ever, which was His life, not for a few or for a country, but for all. All we have to do is accept that Jesus died for our sins and God raised Him from the dead (Rom. 10:9).
Through faith in Christ, God declares us not guilty because He accepts our faith in Christ. I can imagine Jesus saying, “I would do it all over again,” but He does not have to do it all over again.
Christ has been raised from the dead to die no more, so death has no more power over Him. We are freed from death not in the sense that death can’t take our last breath, but because we are in Christ. Christ has conquered death once-for-all. In His first coming, He dealt with sin once-for-all. In His second coming, He will take the saints to heaven with Him to die no more.
We have the freedom to live forever with Jesus because He conquered death. He does not have to do it again. But if it was needed, Jesus would do it all over again. He would give His life all over again for our eternal freedom. You can have all this freedom that God has provided. Simply accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior.