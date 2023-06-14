The graduation ceremony for Darlington-Lee Adult Education, Bishopville Site (BAE), was held May 16. Five of the 16 participating graduates were students of the Bishopville site. Of the graduating students, BAE’s Alize Penn shared the warm welcome to the graduates, platform guests, family and friends. Xavier Johnson delivered the impactful Charge to Graduates.
The BAE graduates ranged in age from 17-29. All of the Bishopville students obtained WIN Career Readiness certificates. The graduates were also participants of partner programs: First Steps of Lee County and WIOA/Eckerd of SC Works Santee Lynches. Four of the five graduates plan to attend Central Carolina Technical College with plans to pursue studies in health science and education.
The remaining graduate has been accepted at Southern New Hampshire University with classes beginning June 26 to complete studies in Public Health.
Allison Baker, director of Darlington-Lee Adult Education, said the staff is already looking forward to next year with registration set to begin August 1-3, 2023. Classes begin on August 8.
Darlington-Lee Adult Education strives to assist adults in the completion of secondary education, become lifelong learners, obtain authentic knowledge and skills necessary for employment and self-sufficiency and assist parents in obtaining the educational skills necessary to become full partners in the educational development of their children.
“This is our mission. Together, we can make a difference,” Baker said.