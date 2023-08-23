According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a Lee County man has been arrested for a scheme where he used his employer’s credit card to buy gas for other people in exchange for cash that he then kept.
On Aug. 10, agents charged Benjie Lamont Anderson, a 48-year-old Lee County resident, with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
According to a SLED arrest warrant, on two occasions, in June and July 2022, Anderson WEX fuel credit cards issued by his employer, Envirovac, to purchase diesel fuel for unknown individuals in return for cash, which he kept for personal use. Both incidents occurred at Fastrack convenience stores in Darlington. The value of the fuel purchased was $1,212.63.
Anderson was charged on the basis of witness statements, and audio and video surveillance, the warrant states.
He was booked at the Darlington County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.