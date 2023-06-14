Sarah “Sally” (Scurry) Petermann, 71 age, of Rickman, TN, formerly of Bishopville, SC passed away on June 1st, 2023. Born December 1, 1951 in Bishopville, she was the daughter of the late, William Hayne and Mary Ellen (Faris) Scurry.
Born and raised in Bishopville, she graduated Bishopville High School, attended Winthrop and Coker College, earning a bachelors of science in teaching. She taught elementary school for 30+ years and was the recipient of the Golden Apple award.
She enjoyed retirement life and loved spending time with family. She had a huge heart and would do all she could to help her family and friends.
She had the best laugh and a great sense of humor. One of her favorite roles in life was being a grandmother. She enjoyed puzzles, board games, and playing cards and loved the beach. In retirement she had started writing again and was avidly working on a book.
Sally was survived by her loving children, Kathy (Keith) Steele of Cookeville, TN, Melcher (Beth) Petermann of Columbia, SC, Edward Petermann of NYC, and Mary Elizabeth Petermann of Columbus, GA; her loving grandchildren, Kellan Steele, Maggie Petermann, and Sid Petermann; her loving siblings, Bill (Gail) Scurry of Huntersville, SC, and Kathy Scurry of Rickman, TN; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Ross Petermann; and her loving sister, Susan Scurry Chappell (sister).
A graveside service was held at Bethlehem United Methodist Cemetery, 110 Pinchum Sly Road, Bishopville, SC 29010 on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Petermann may be shared at www.shcolum-bus.com