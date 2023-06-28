Our nation is now preparing for the all-new 2024 presidential primary race. And it’s beginning to look more and more like the wild and wacky 2016 primary. More than a half dozen individuals from the GOP, consisting of former governors and senators, as well as the ex-president, have announced their intentions to challenge President Joe Biden to become the next President of the United States.
It seems that it was only yesterday that the nation was rocked by the trauma of the January 6, 2020 attempted insurrection. An insurrection orchestrated by a man who refused to believe that he was voted out of office by the American people. Voted out by a plurality of the electorate who understood that he didn’t act in the best interest of the nation- — a man who was willing to defy and defile the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law- — a man who believed that he was above the law.
But the rule of law did indeed prevail. Because as John Adams, the second U.S. President once said, ”We’re a government of laws and not of men.”
So as mandated by the Constitution, here we are once again preparing to select the best person to be elected to the presidency--be it the incumbent or the challenger. The overriding question of course is, who will be that person?
Some of the major challenges we face as we move forward into the third decade of the century center around wealth and income inequality and a need for income and retirement security. There are million of native-born and new immigrant-Americans who are not contributing to the Social Security and Medicare systems. They work in the so-called gig economy.
The middle class is shrinking. The homeless population is growing. Our inner cities are in serious decline due to the decline of the middle class. The population is aging and in desperate need of affordable housing and senior care. There’s an urgent and growing need for providing new sources of retirement income for a growing population.
There’s a growing need to develop initiatives to develop new energy sources and new initiatives for protecting our infrastructure and economy against the damaging effects of climate change. New initiatives are needed for infrastructure rebuilding to protect against cyber-terrorism and data security breaches, as well as against natural disasters like hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis, drought and floods.
And equally important---managing the demands and challenges posed by the ever-increasing throngs of unwanted migrants and asylum seekers on our southern border.
These issues are far more pressing than the more traditional run-of-the-mill election rhetoric like abortion and birth control, gender identity, good-paying jobs, yada, yada, yada.
Climate scientists have long predicted that with the earth’s changing climate, storms will be fiercer and droughts and floods will become more severe. These natural conditions will wreak havoc on crops and the world’s food and energy supply. These are the problems we have to prepare for during the coming decades. This is part of the evolution of life on earth.
The growing trend of crime and violence across America is driven by the lack of hope and economic opportunity. The growing trend of anxiety and depression and other mental health disorders among teens and other young adults is driven by the lack of hope and economic opportunity.
What kind of world will we leave our children worries me more than debt and deficits. Things like the growing trend of homelessness; gun violence; the growing deterioration of our inner cities; the growing and acute shortage of affordable housing; the lack of new industries for full employment; the lack of industrial production; controlled immigration; and communities with green spaces without crime, over-crowding, urban sprawl and so on are far more pressing issues that cannot be ignored.
Policy makers and managers must guard against submitting to an over-reliance on artificial intelligence at the expense of developing human resources that foster cooperation and collaboration between individuals and institutions in our quest for the betterment of society.
Man and mankind don’t have the luxury of wasting time, energy, capital and human toil on wars that are politically motivated by ideology. The worldwide pandemic caused by the Coronavirus dictates a global collaborative effort in the name of world peace and the survival of a healthy and prosperous humanity.
Here at home, we’ve allowed a disgruntled ex-president and a small group of his followers to drive a false and disingenuous backwards-looking narrative since the last presidential election. This false narrative came to a head with the Dominion Voting Systems versus Fox News $750 million defamation lawsuit settlement. The biggest promoter of this false narrative admitted that it was all a big lie put forward by people in their quest for television ratings and corporate profits. The hope is that we’ve learned from this divisive experience.
Today, there’s a credible lineup of presidential candidates like former governors Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Haley, Chris Christy and Senator Tim Scott. The exception, of course, is the twice-impeached ex-president who has become a major distraction in the race. And I use twice-impeached and ex-president with no personal animus or personal disrespect intended. These are the facts. He is the immediate twice-impeached ex-president. According to the rules of Standard English grammar and composition, Mr. Trump is the immediate ex-president. Mr. Carter, Mr. Clinton and Mr. Bush are the former presidents.
What is baffling to many Americans is why the leaders of the GOP cannot meet with the ex-president and ask him to move on with his life. Even if he’s able to win the GOP Primary, he will need a plurality of the American electorate to win the presidency.
He was soundly defeated in the 2020 election by both the popular and electoral vote. And just recently he’s been found guilty of sexual misconduct and punished with a $5 million fine by a jury of his peers. His businesses in New York have been found guilty of tax and wire fraud. And now he’s facing a 37-count indictment for mishandling classified documents. He shows no remorse. He has vowed to seek revenge if he’s re-elected.
A majority of the American people have voted to move on and away from this kind of divisiveness. What are his chances of winning a plurality of the vote against a successful veteran incumbent president like President Joe Biden?
If I were a leader of his party I would say to him, “Sir, please go home. Go home and become a goodwill ambassador. Use your clout and influence with the Russian leader and negotiate an end to the carnage being waged against the innocent people of Ukraine. Go write your memoirs. Go build your library. Let the nation heal and move on from the divisiveness your candidacy brings to the table.”
It’s time to come together and rebuild for the future. The challenges we face as a nation are much bigger than political ideology.