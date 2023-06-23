LUGOFF — A funeral service for Leon “Willie” Williamson will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home.
Leon “Willie” Williamson of Lugoff, S.C., passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2023. He was born on Oct. 27, 1936, in Lebanon, Ala. He was the son of the late William Hardaway Williamson and Cora Lee Williamson. He was raised in the Oak Hill Community outside of Fort Payne, Ala. Leon was part of a very large family that consisted of 24 brothers and sisters. He served in the U.S. Air Force for six years. While in the Air Force, he met the love of his life, Joan Ray, on March 17, 1958. Leon spent most of his working career in the trucking industry and retired as vice-president at Builders Transport in Camden, S.C.
After retiring, he went back to work teaching semi-truck driver education, eventually retiring for a second time from Central Carolina Technical College where he was awarded instructor of the year in 2005. Leon was a Mason, a member of Camden First Church of the Nazarene and a friend to all who knew him.
Leon is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan Ray Williamson; daughters, Sandy Williamson and Jennifer (John) Smaracko; son, Ray (Karen) Williamson; eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, many brothers and sisters, and many friends.
June 23, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.