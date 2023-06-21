BISHOPVILLE — After four years of anticipation, the long-awaited construction loan closing for the Pee Dee Math, Science, and Technology Academy (PDMSTA) new charter school building project has finally come to fruition. The construction project has been in the works since 2019, and the successful loan closing on June 1, 2023, marks a significant milestone in the journey towards ensuring that students in Lee County and surrounding areas have access to a high-quality education.
The new charter school building project has been a collaborative effort between the PDMSTA Board of Directors, USDA, and several stakeholders who are committed to providing a state-of-the-art learning environment for students. The new facility will feature modern classrooms, science and computer labs, a library, conference, and office space. The building will be equipped with the latest technology and will be fully ADA-compliant.
This project has received widespread support from the local community, including parents, teachers, and business leaders who recognize the importance of investing in education. The new charter school building project will help address the growing demand for quality education at PDMSTA and provide students with the tools they need to succeed in the global economy.
“We have faced numerous obstacles and challenges, particularly after COVID seeing our budget more than double, but seeing this long-awaited project finally come together makes it all worth it. It’s a humbling reminder that perseverance and determination can overcome any obstacle. I am proud to have been a part of this journey,” says Dr. Keith Bailey, Executive Director of PDMSTA.
The construction of the new charter school building is expected to begin in the coming weeks, and Bailey says he and staff look forward to “welcoming students and the community to our groundbreaking.”
The Pee Dee Math, Science, & Technology Academy, located at 101 Docs Drive, Bisopville, is a tuition-free public charter school established in the fall of 2013.