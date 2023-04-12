• An exhibit featuring the art work of Bishopville's Derek Smith will open Monday, April 10, at the Hartsville Museum, 222 North 5th St. The show will run through May 12 with about 40 of Smith's paintings and prints on display. "I'm excited to share my art with the Hartsville community, especially after the great response I had when my exhibit ran at the Bishopville Opera House for more than four months," Smith said. The Hartsville show will include paintings completed after the Opera House event. Admission is free. Museum hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call the Museum at 843-383-3005.
• Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation presents Heirs’ Property Seminar on Tuesday, April 18, from 5:30-7 p.m. The location is 410 West Cedar Lane, Bishopville. Attendees can receive free legal and sustainable forestry resources. The event is hosted by Lee County NAACP and is open to the community. For more information, contact Dorlisa Adams. Email: dadams@heirsproperty.org or call 843-745-7055, Ext. 240. Visit the website at https://www.heirsproperty.org
• American Legion Unit 29 Auxiliary will hold a chicken bog plate sale on April 15 at the S.C. Cotton Museum from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Plates will be $10 each and if 10 or more are ordered, delivery will be available. All proceeds will go to support Lee County veterans.
• The Lee County GOP will meet Thursday April 20, 7 p.m. at the South Carolina Cotton Museum for the 2023 County Convention. All those elected as precinct delegates will be eligible to elect county officers. All interested Lee County Republicans are encouraged to attend.
• The National Council of Negro Women, Lee County Section, invites you to attend their annual Harambee Recognition Program, which will be held on Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m. at the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Memorial Park & Birth Site. Individuals from the community in the areas of religion, civic, education, students with high academic standards and a member of the organization will be recognized for their dedication and achievements. The speaker for the event will be Minister Omeka Benjamin of the Tabernacle of Champions. A donation of $5 will be appreciated.
• Save the date! Juneteenth Celebration will be held Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until at the old Bishopville High School football field, 123 East College St.