BISHOPVILLE — Lee and surrounding counties’ emergency management teams breathed a sigh of relief last week after Tropical Storm Idalia passed through the area but did little to no damage.
Local crews dealt with some trees and limbs down and a few power outages but no major flooding or other significant damage was reported.
Between three and five inches of much-needed rain was reported throughout Lee County.
And after the storm, blue skies and much cooler temperatures in the low 80s were welcomed on Thursday morning.
In preparation for what Idalia might have had in store, all of the county’s public safety offices remained operational throughout the event Wednesday evening and night with crews on standby to respond to any issues with downed trees obstructing roadways.
Just to be on the safe side, Lee County schools closed early on Wednesday, Aug. 30. In the Lee County School District, elementary schools dismissed at 11:30 a.m. while middle and high schools dismissed at 12 noon. Lee Academy dismissed classes early as well.
All extra-curricular and athletic events scheduled for Wednesday afternoon were canceled.
Lee County Shared Hope opened their shelter at 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening and kept it open throughout the bulk of the storm for the homeless to get out of weather.
Both the county and city non-essential offices closed at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and reopened at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.