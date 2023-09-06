• Come join us for a book signing event by local author Sandra Gamble at the Lee County Library, 200 N. Main St., on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Her new book is "Give Up! To Glow."
• Animal Swap/Trade/Miscellaneous will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at ACE Hardware in Bishopville. Sponsored by the Lee County Farm and Garden Market and Lee Coalition. Hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information, contact George Roberts at 803-229-2679.
• The Lee County Republicans will meet on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the South Carolina Cotton Museum. Light refreshments will be served.
• Join us for annual pumpkin patch at the Lee County Chamber of Commerce! We'll have decorative pumpkins and also pumpkins great for carving! This year, the pumpkin patch will be held on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 2-6 p.m.
• Darlington-Lee Adult Education, Bishopville site, 123 E. College St., announces 2023-24 Registrations.
Morning dates (all times are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.): Sept. 12, 13 and 14; Oct. 17, 18 and 19; Nov. 7, 8 and 9; Jan. 9, 10 and 11; Feb. 13, 14 and 15. Please note you must attend all three mornings.
Evening dates (all times are 5-8 p.m.): Sept. 12 and 13; Oct. 17 and 18; Nov. 7 and 8; Jan. 9 and 10; Feb. 13 and 14. Please note you must attend both evenings.
All students must register for classes. If you are 17 years old, a parent/guardian will need to come with you. We look forward to seeing you at registration! Phone 843-398-2856
• Pee Dee Math, Science and Technology Academy will hold their first pep rally of the year on Friday, Sept. 1. Parents and community members are welcome to attend. Stay tuned for more details.
• On Sept. 13, Pee Dee Math, Science and Technology Academy will host Goodies for Grandparents. Grandparents can enjoy a light breakfast with their students!