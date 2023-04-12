BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Residents of McCoy Memorial Nursing Center in Bishopville enjoyed a visit from the Lee County Lions Club on the first day of April to kick off the start of the Easter holiday.
Lions President Martha Houser told the residents gathered in the dining hall that the Lions wanted to join them in celebrating the religious holiday.
Houser led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance then everyone received “bunny ears” to wear.
Next, Lion Roy Atkinson, on guitar, led a sing-along, featuring a childhood favorite, “Peter Cottontail,” with Melanie Foxworth on ukulele. There was lots of singing and even a solo by a McCoy resident.
Lion George Roberts than led several versions of “Knock, knock,” adapted to include an Easter theme.
Lions held a drawing for an Easter basket of goodies. All residents received a door prize.
The program closed with a blessing and a Happy Easter greeting,
Lions is an international organization numbering 1.3 million members in 48,000 clubs with a mission to serve communities and individuals in the everlasting struggle to realize the most out of their existences. The Lee County Chapter has 35 members who meet once a month for a meal and business meeting, perform quarterly trash pickup at a section of Highway 34 under the state’s Palmetto Pride Program, sell brooms, conduct bingo games monthly at assisted living and nursing homes in the area, aid those with eyesight problems by obtaining assistance, screen children for eye disorders and also do ad-hoc events for public benefit.