Chester County Councilman Mike Vaughn has always been bugged by litterbugs, but now he’s also bugged by enforcement of the county’s litter ordinances.
At last week’s meeting of Chester County Council, Vaughn (who represent Great Falls) said, frankly, “I can’t stand litter.” Not long after being elected to office, he said he worked to try to “put some teeth” into the County’s litter ordinances. Among the provisions he worked for was one that actually puts those accused of littering on the street to pick up trash. He said that would be a way to start “changing the culture” and perhaps instill a bit of civic pride into the public.
There has been a problem with the County’s litter ordinance, he said, one that states that those sentenced to pick up litter are under the supervision of the court. However, that is counter to state statute, which seemed to put the onus back on the county and the ordinance does not provide funds for supervision. That’s all been cleared up now, though, since Vaughn said the state has said those sentenced to picking up litter do not need supervision.
“No one can be held liable,” he said.
There is still one persistent problem, he said, that being “the discretion of the court.” The County ordinance says those convicted of littering “may” be directed to pick up their own trash and any other trash for an area of up to one mile.
“Can ‘may be’ be changed to ‘shall be?’” Vaughn asked.
County Attorney Joanie Winters said the Council could make that change, but also cautioned that magistrates (who handle litter cases) are appointed.
“It’s at their discretion. It’s their courtroom,” she said.
Winters noted that she has been in court before to prosecute littering cases. The County ordinance not only mentions litter pickup as a possible sentence, it lays out specific fines to be levied. Winters said that she has seen magistrates go outside the parameters in the ordinance.
“They’ve reduced fines, they’ve thrown out fines. We don’t believe they can do that. They think they can,” she said.
Vaughn said he thought the best course of action was to request an opinion from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson to determine whether magistrates to abide by state law or county ordinances. He said his understanding is that the matter should fall under the Home Rule Act, but that he would wait for the opinion to make sure.