The debate over whether to build a truck by-pass in Bishopville reminds me of a similar situation that happened in New York but on a much larger scale. However, without careful planning, the end results can have similar long-term consequences.
The Cross Bronx Expressway is a six-mile stretch of Interstate 95 that begins at the north end of the George Washington Bridge that connects New York and New Jersey. It cuts across upper Manhattan and the Bronx where it merges and connects to the New England Thruway. Construction was started in 1948 and the final leg of the road was completed in 1963. Traffic on the Cross Bronx is sometimes backed up for the entire six-mile stretch in both directions if there’s a game at Yankee Stadium and the Mets are playing at home in Shea Stadium.
The problem with the Cross Bronx Express is that it was poorly designed from the beginning. It doesn’t have enough lanes to accommodate the volume of traffic that moves between New York and New Jersey every day. When it was first proposed in the 1940s, there were bitter arguments and ugly political battles about the route and how many lanes it should have. A minimum of eight lanes was needed but there was opposition from community leaders and politicians from all the neighborhoods it crosses with everyone yelling, “Not in my backyard!”
The final compromise was a six-lane highway with very narrow shoulders and no room left for expansion. Sixty years after its completion, the people of New York and the traveling public are still suffering the negative consequences of those bad decisions. Locals jokingly call The Cross Bronx the world’s biggest parking lot. They say during the last earthquake, there was so much shaking, cars and trucks were actually moving on the Cross Bronx Express.
Last week I was in Bishopville and I parked on Main Street. There were so many heavy trucks passing through that it became a nerve-racking experience for me to just get out of the car on the driver’s side. I can’t imagine a mom with small children trying to get them in and out of the car to go shopping on Main Street.
I recently made a substantial investment in improving the future outlook for the historic business district of Bishopville. As a real estate broker, the lack of a bypass for heavy trucks is one of the negatives I would typically include in a site assessment I prepare for a client who’s looking for retail space on Main Street. Not only is it nerve-racking, but it can become dangerous to exit a vehicle on the driver’s side with so many heavy trucks moving along both directions of Main Street. The noise from the trucks is unnerving and the wear and tear to the road bed can be costly for the taxpayers.
The people of Bishopville must put aside their personal feelings and their short-term self interests and think of the long-term benefits of putting a truck by-pass on the outskirts of town. You build a truck bypass and investors will build service stations and convenience stores as well as fast food restaurants and possibly hotels and motels to accommodate the traveling public.
Bishopville was once a thriving boom town just like Camden, Darlington and Sumter. To simply sit back and pretend to ignore the problem is not an option.
Long distance truckers don’t stop to shop on Main Street in the historic business district. Properly placed road signs can direct passenger cars and tourists into the business district of the historic downtown area.
A truck bypass will surely outlive anyone who’s currently living and has a say in the planning. This cannot be about the current generation and their particular self interests. Either way, something must be done to improve the long-term prospects for growth in the town.
Think long-term. Think global…..act local.