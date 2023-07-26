It is with deep sorrow that Mr. William Gregg McCutchen III and his family announce the death of his beloved wife, Mrs. Jennifer “Jenny” Rogers McCutchen, 73.
Mrs. McCutchen entered into rest on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Directors of Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home are caring for the family.
A funeral service to honor her life was held at 2 o’clock on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Bishopville Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Chris Parnell and the Rev. Dr. Will Gaines officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at a reception in the Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Memorials may be made in her honor to Bishopville Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 66, Bishopville, SC 29010.
Jenny was born in Sumter, SC, on June 15, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Johnnie G. Rogers and the late Dorothy Flowers Rogers. Jenny married her special first grade through high school classmate William Gregg McCutchen on January 3, 1981, and together they raised two sons, Travis and Gregg. Jenny graduated from Bishopville High School in 1968 and then graduated from the Sumter School of Cosmetology. Besides being a hairdresser, Jenny owned and operated Jenny’s Tax Service and was the dispatcher for 9-1-1.
One of Jenny’s hobbies was collecting antiques and glassware. Jenny loved to cook, and she enjoyed her family and friends. One of her greatest joys in life was being a wife, mother, and (Ju Ju) grandmother. Jenny was strong in her faith and an active member of the Bishopville Presbyterian Church.
Jenny is survived by her husband, Gregg McCutchen, III; sons, Travis and Michelle Pate of Gastonia, NC, and Gregg McCutchen IV of Mount Pleasant, S.C. She has one granddaughter, Alyssa Pate (Justin) Adams, and one grandson, Noah Pate. Jenny prayed for and was blessed by her great-granddaughters, Bailey Pate and Ella Adams. Jenny is also survived by her dear cousins, Lynn Skinner (Hoyt) Campbell, Mitch (Diane) Skinner, Trey Campbell, Constance Campbell, Shane (Heather) Skinner, and Megan Skinner.
Jenny had one brother, Johnnie Rogers, who predeceased her. Jenny was close to her sister-in-law, Margie Rogers, and her nephew, Michael Rogers, and niece Susan Conyers, sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Billy) Simon, and Martha (Ashby) Gray. Ray and Jackie Drayton were her special friends.
