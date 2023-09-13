BISHOPVILLE — The Lee Central High School Stallions defeated Buford High on Sept. 1 by a score of 22-7, claiming their second win in a row on the football season.
Head coach Justin Danner said he’s hopeful that momentum will continue as the season progresses. “If you work hard, and these kids have been working hard, then you hope good things will happen,” he said. “And it’s good to see these kids starting to believe that.”
Offensively, Ju-Ju Davis was 3-6 for 86 yards and two touchdown passes. Chuck Harry had two catches for 76 yards and Demarius Gregg was 1-10.
Defensively, Shadrach Williams had 10 tackles and an interception for a touchdown, along with making five stops behind the line of scrimmage. Harry added seven stops, two tackles for a loss, forced a fumble and broke up two passes. De’Marion Morgan had 11 tackles and two tackles for a loss.
Danner said his squad struggled to hit their stride in the first quarter and were down 7-0 but when Williams grabbed an interception and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown, that was the spark his team needed.
The Stallions came alive both offensively and defensively, chalking up 22 points en route to the victory.
After losing to Chesterfield in the first game of the season, the Stallions defeated Great Falls on Aug. 25 and added another win over Buford.
“Our staff was just excited to see our guys come out and play hard,” Coach Danner said. “Buford has been a solid football program for several years and a win versus a quality opponent is definitely a step in the right direction for our guys and something that we can build on.”