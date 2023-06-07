BISHOPVILLE — Duke Energy is holding Power Hours on Monday, June 26, from 9-11 a.m. at the City of Bishopville Town Hall located at 135 E. Church Street, Bishopville.
During Power Hours, Duke Energy representatives will be on hand to answer billing questions and assist customers with other needs.
“We know that there is nothing better than having a human to talk to when you have specific questions about your account or require special help with another need. Power Hours are a great way to have one-on-one conversations with Duke Energy,” said Quinetta Buterbaugh, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “I’m grateful to the City of Bishopville for sharing space with me to be able to provide this service to our customers.”
Duke Energy customers may drop in at any time during the Power Hours; no appointment is necessary.