BISHOPVILLE — Tyron Nathaniel Mott will be remembered as a good father and friend. Mott, who was 63, tragically lost his life in an automobile accident on March 26. He was on his way to Lee County to attend a Bishopville High School Class of 1976 reunion meeting.
At the time of his death, friends said he was planning for his retirement and for the day he would obtain his captain’s license. “By day, he worked at Lowe’s Foods, but by night he tinkered with his boat to prepare for his first post-retirement charter as Captain Tyron N. Mott,” his obituary read.
Tyron was the son of the late John and Estelle Mott of Bishopville, and the family is well-known in Lee County. John Mott served as a member of Lee County Council and as a Clemson Extension Services Agricultural agent here for many years. Estelle taught here for many years.
Thanks to his father, Tyron grew up loving the outdoors, developing an adventurous spirit and spending much of his youth joining his father on a variety of hunting and fishing trips. He was also a very gifted student, graduating as salutatorian at the age of 16 from Bishopville High School.
Tyron attended South Carolina State University where he was a chemistry major and a math minor, and participated in the Marching 101 Band. After college, he moved to the Ten Mile community where he met and married Denise Huger. The couple married in 1988 and had three children: Tyron (TJ), Krista and Jonathan.
At the time of his death, Tyron was employed at Lowe’s Food as co-manager.
According to his obituary, Tyron enjoyed working with his hands “from restoring an old GMC to building his own computer, working with and teaching his eldest son, TJ, how to install sound systems and subwoofers into his very first car. Tyron’s brilliant mind and willingness to get in and ‘make things work’ were a reflection of who he was at his core, and he used these gifts to bond and connect with family and friends.”
A Celebration of Life service for Tyron was held on April 1 at the Greater Goodwill A.M.E. Church in Mt. Pleasant.
Close family friend, Sylvia Scott of Bishopville, spoke at Mott’s funeral, saying Tyron was “so easy to love and there are many fond memories that come to mind. I have many Tyron stories, lessons we both learned and some we wish we didn’t!”
Scott, who knew Tyron for almost 50 years, said they became friends, along with Tyron’s late sister, Cheryl, through his parents. “We participated in 4-H activities and meetings with their dad, because Mr. Mott was the Clemson Extension Agent and Mrs. Mott was a teacher at Fleming Elementary school,” Scott said. “As the years passed, we all became closer and after my mother’s passing, the Mott family embraced me as their daughter and sister. Besides, Mott rhymes with Scott!”
The pair became even closer after the death of Tyron’s sister Cheryl. “We depended on each other and talked two to three times a week, texting daily,” Scott said. “Tyron had a good heart, always willing to lend a helping hand or listening ear. He touched many lives in his own special way, and he made certain to tell people how much he appreciated them. Tyron was a good brother, a great gift and an unconditional friend who really mattered and that I could count on. We were there for each other through our ‘highs, lows and in-betweens.’ ”
On Sunday, March 26 at 3:24 p.m., Tyron called to tell Scott that he was on his way to Bishopville for a class reunion meeting. “He said he would call me after the meeting,” she said. “Little did I know that would be our last conversation. I thank God for the bond and love that we shared. We are heartbroken because we will no longer experience Tyron’s friendship, his love, and that calm, deep voice. Let us thank God we are blessed with the memories we made with him. Let’s remember that when one who we love and lose becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. So, let’s treasure our memories…We love you, Tyron, and you will most definitely be missed.”