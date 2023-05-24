BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Several members of Bishopville City Council gathered at downtown’s depot recently to meet with the architect and construction firm representatives that will be performing the much-anticipated upgrade to the old railroad depot. Last year, it was announced that Bishopville City Council, Lee County Council, The LINK and the county’s legislative delegation had secured $900,000 to revitalize downtown Bishopville’s old railroad depot and rail line property.
Gilbert Construction Co. of Florence was awarded the contract and construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks. Work is expected to be completed in November.
Coral Gresham with The Boudreaux Group is the project architect. She led a pre-construction meeting at the depot earlier this month, answering questions from council members and John Parker with Gilbert Construction.
Gresham said they are waiting on “some documentation from the railroad company” before work can begin. “It’s like a four to eight week process and I think we are kind of in that window,” she said. “Once we get that documentation, we can issue the Notice to Proceed.”
City administrator Gregg McCutchen said he would also reach out to railroad officials to see where they are with the process.
The historic brick depot, which predates the founding of Lee County in 1902, will be remodeled with a new metal roof and new canopies added along the side over the door openings, making the depot more useable as a venue space for the city.
McCutchen said plans are to turn the railroad area into a recreational space for outdoor activities, private event venues, concerts or festival sites. Officials said they also plan to preserve as much of the depot’s original elements as possible.
McCutchen said the city is “very happy and excited to see this happening and can’t wait to be able to use it. It will definitely be a nice focal point for residents and visitors to Bishopville. And it will allow people to host events downtown without requiring the city to shut downtown Main Street.”
The old depot had not been in use for more than 40 years and was in poor condition before the city was able to obtain a longterm lease with the railroad, finally securing the property after years of unsuccessful attempts.