The Richburg Town Council voted at their August meeting to ask the S.C. Department of Transportation for traffic control, possibly a stop sign, at the intersection of Highway 56 and Highway 901.
At the July meeting, councilmembers brought up the issue of traffic at Hwy. 56 and Hwy. 901 (Edgeland Road). The item was put on the agenda for the August meeting.
Councilmember Albert Stewart said he wanted a letter sent to SCDOT asking about traffic control because traffic was coming off of Hwy. 56 and through the Town of Richburg, and there was a possible chance of an accident.
Town Attorney Bill Marion clarified that the letter would ask the SCDOT to install stop signs to control traffic that may be coming to I-77 or from the interstate along Hwy. 56. Council authorized Marion to send the letter to the SCDOT.
In other business:
Council approved the renewal of a Mutual Service Agreement with Duke Energy. Duke District Manager of Government & Community Relations Tyson Blanton told council the agreement between the town and Duke Energy allows Duke to collect a portion (usually about five%) from the power bills of citizens who reside within town limits quarterly to be placed in an account for the streetlights in the town. The amount is between $4,500 and $4,700 every quarter.