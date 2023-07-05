BISHOPVILLE — Lee County Council held a called meeting on June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lee County Courthouse to finalize the budgets of the county and school district for Fiscal Year 2024, as well as conduct several other matters of business. The meeting began with public hearings regarding the amending of the county’s zoning map to rezone a piece of property owned by Cousar Memorial Presbyterian Church from Light Industrial to Commercial.
“This request is being made to allow the church to establish a cemetery on the grounds of the church,” County Administrator Alan Watkins said. “The zoning change will make the use of the property as a cemetery a permitted use under the zoning guidelines.”
There were no comments from the public in regards to this change being implemented. In a second public hearing held by Council, the adoption of updated international and standard building codes was opened for any public comment.
“The county is required under S.C. State Statutes to periodically update the international and standard building codes enforced by the Planning and Zoning Department,” explained Watkins. “This update to the building codes is a standard policy update and the county does not have any local standards above and beyond what are included in the codes as prepared and forwarded to our Planning and Zoning Department by the state.” There was no public comment heard regarding this matter and Council then entered into their regular called business meeting.
Council gave third and final reading approval to the FY 24 county operational budget, as well as the local portion of funding provided for in the FY 24 Lee County School District operational budget.
Members of council approved the FY 24 budget at $15,260,299, which does not include a tax increase for the new fiscal year. The primary focus of this year’s budget, according to Watkins, was to increase employee salaries with a focus on those making less than $38,000 per year. A sliding scale for a Cost of Living Adjustment was implemented for full-time employees, which ranged from 9% for those making less than $28,000 to a minimum COLA of 3% for any employee making more than $38,000 per year; the scale was set to decrease 1% for every $2,000 difference in salary between $28,000 and $38,000.
“The Cost of Living Adjustment was geared more heavily towards the lower annual salaries of full-time employees to help with the inflationary pressure everyone is experiencing in the current economy,” Watkins said. “The Ways and Means Committee wanted to focus the larger salary increases towards the employees making the lower salaries and who are more heavily impacted by the rising prices we all see in the grocery stores and across the board on goods and services.”
Council approved a 2 mill tax increase for the FY 24 Lee County School District budget. Watkins gave a brief overview of the district’s written budget request which showed an increase of $51,349 in ad valorem tax projections from the current FY 23 fiscal year. “The value of a mill for the schools is currently listed as $27,000 per mill,” he said. “If you divide the funding projected in the school district’s budget for tax collections of $51,349 by the value of a mill, $27,000, an increase of approximately 1.9 mills will cover that shortfall.”
School district officials had requested a 7 mill increase.
In other business, council:
- recognized Hampton Rembert with a plaque congratulating him for being a recipient of the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award;
- presented county treasurer Lisa Baker with a retirement plaque recognizing her for 35 years of service to the citizens of Lee County;
- awarded a bid to Advanced Posting, LLC to provide services regarding the posting of delinquent tax properties in preparation for the annual tax sale. This company will
- work with the County’s Delinquent Tax Collector, Treasurer Shirley Cook-Dixon, to ensure all properties with outstanding tax obligations are properly noticed prior to being sold for collection of this debt;
- gave second reading approval to the rezoning of property owned by Cousar Memorial Presbyterian Church from Light Industrial to Commercial for the purpose of developing a cemetery on the church’s grounds.
- gave second reading approval to adoption of the updated International and Standard Building Codes as presented to the Planning and Zoning Department by the State.