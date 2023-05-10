“The trouble with most of us is that we would rather be ruined by praise than saved by criticism.” --Dr. Norman Vincent Peal
This is so true. We spoil our children from day one by giving them super praise and high fives from the moment they can sit up by themselves over life’s little ordinary gestures. And that’s why so many find it hard to process constructive criticism when they become teens and young adults.
They will flip out and tune you (and their teachers) out at the smallest amount of constructive criticism. They grow up during early adolescent believing that they are perfect and when they’re faced with the real world and begin to interact with people other than family, they often become dysfunctional, anti-social, disappointed in themselves and become early victims of anxiety and depression and some even become suicidal.
Well-deserved praise is warranted, but over-praise distorts our sense of reality and causes us to expect to be automatically forgiven for the ordinary as well as the extraordinary mistakes we make in life. When teachers, bosses and others don’t give glowing praise, but on the contrary, give constructive negative feedback on performance, teen and young adults have trouble processing constructive negative feedback. They tend to shut down, become emotionally irrational, over-think and over-internalize the little ordinary disagreements and conflicts we all encounter in life.
Some people have difficulty processing and coping with even the slightest amount of conflict they have with others. Recent social research finds that nearly half of all high school students admit to experiencing some form of anxiety and depression on a regular basis. The teen suicide rate is at an all time high. And teens in the United States experience more anxiety and depression and have thoughts of suicide more than teens in other developed democracies.
Similar studies show that nearly half of all young adults admit to crying on the job on a regular basis. Crying on the job on a regular basis--why? Because they can’t cope with the ordinary everyday ups and downs of group dynamics and office politics and supervisor-subordinate dynamics in a structured work environment.
Many young adults have trouble coping with the teacher-student and manager-subordinate dynamics at school and in the work place. They lack the emotional maturity to cope outside the home because of the over-praise from “helicopter parents.” All across America, there are traffic jams in and around school houses beginning at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. Children don’t walk home from school with other children anymore. Many children don’t even ride the school bus with other children anymore. Their parents drive them and pick them up from school every single day of the school week, so they no longer learn how to be school children after school.
Walking home from school and riding the school bus with other children was once considered a rite of passage. That’s how we learned how to cope with and fight off the bullies. That’s how we learned to compete for the attention and affection of a childhood sweetheart. That’s how we learned how to form small cliques and alliances---same-school bus alliances……same-street alliances……same-neighborhood alliances and same-school alliances. That’s how we learn how to deal with gangs and bullies and how to compete with other kids in a rational and friendly way. We formed alliances.
The kids whose parents drove them and picked them up from school were considered outcasts and misfits. They didn’t fit in with the rest of us kids just being kids. And they knew it and they felt it too. They would hunker down and make themselves small inside the car. They wouldn’t look out at us; they would look down and pretend they didn’t see us when they rode past. It wasn’t considered normal back then to be driven to and from school. If your parents had to drive you to school and pick you up from school, you were considered a weirdo.
Helicopter parenting (hovering) can actually have a negative influence on early childhood development. The new adage “don’t talk to strangers” is not a wise and healthy thing to teach to children. Children must learn how to interact with others outside of the family. Not every person they meet will be a molester or kidnapper.
Children have to be taught how to become a judge of character. We cannot shelter them completely until the onset of adulthood. Nor should they be over-praised and over-rewarded for the little ordinary things in life. Let them learn how to earn your love and affection and praise. Give credit where credit is due.
Me and my brother Jim and my sister Mary were honor students all through school. We would compete for the affection and praise from our grandparents at report card time. My granddad would always say, “Very good.” But my grandmom would always give us a little hug and say, “So how come you got a B?”