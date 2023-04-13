(Derived from multiple sources)
Editor’s note: The following are some facts about the Capital Projects Sales Tax (CPST):
- Referendum asks for projects that total to $17.2 million – paid for by existing penny on sales tax.
- Not a new tax but continuation of existing one – residents will not see an increase in the cost of goods due to this tax, as it is already added in sales tax computations;
- Benefits will be for Chester County, but visitors passing through who patronize local businesses will also contribute;
- Money from previous Sales Tax Referendum ($14.5 million) was allocated to previous list of projects until amount was exhausted. Some projects were not funded because estimates on the projects were not accurate;
- Palmetto Radio System (funded at $4 million) a County-wide emergency communication project will benefit all of first responders in the county and allow them to communicate with each other;
- County animal shelter not included on the capital projects list because estimates for the building were too high to be covered by penny sales tax – Animal shelter will be built using other already existing funding sources. The animal shelter did receive $75,000 in the previous bond referendum for improvements;
- High-mast lighting project at Exit 65 ($675,000) was presented as a project that will draw people off of interstate to businesses at exit and in Chester County – people patronizing the businesses will help pay for this through sales tax;
- Whitewater Center in Great Falls ($2.6 million) presented as a project that will benefit tourism and businesses across Chester County as tourists come to visit whitewater rapids and proposed Dearborn Island State Park – tourists will held fund the Center through sales tax;
- Requests for Lewis FD and North Chester FD for fire substations can lower ISO rating, resulting in lower insurance rates for homeowners within five miles of those substations;
- Improvements on Rodman Sports Complex on CPST list presented as a project that will draw more tourists in when tournaments are hosted at the site – tourists will help fund improvements through sales tax;
- The capital project sales tax will be used for acquiring an interest in, paying debt service for previously issued bonds related to, or procurement, design, architectural, engineering, surveying, soil testing, construction, improvement, or similar type uses related to the projects listed;
- By law, the sales tax has to be used for the purposes listed;
- In the case of bids in excess of project estimates...cost overruns, financing costs or exhaustion of net sales and use tax revenues prior to the completion of each project in the order and priority stated above, or other unforeseen circumstances and conditions, then the County may move to the next priority project and continue through the priority list until completed, then may return to any project passed over.